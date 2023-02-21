Home » Investing Articles » Time to buy FTSE 100 shares at a bargain

Time to buy FTSE 100 shares at a bargain

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting an all-time high, there is still an array of undervalued stocks. I’ll be buying UK shares like these.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As Warren Buffett once said, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price”. Even though the FTSE 100 recently hit an all-time high, it’s still filled with wonderful companies at cheap prices, and some UK shares may be bargains.

FTSE 100 (YTD Performance).
Data source: Google Finance

Starting on the front foot

For all the talk about Britain’s flagship index being underwhelming, it’s been the exact opposite over the past year. The index is up almost 25% since December 2020 and has performed admirably. Investors have flocked to consumer staples, financials, and commodities — sectors where the index has heavy weightage — during difficult times.

Sector% of FTSE 100
Consumer staples17.9%
Financials17.8%
Materials13.4%
Industrials12.2%
Healthcare11.7%
Energy9.5%
Consumer discretionary6.9%
Communications4.3%
Real estate1.4%
Technology1.4%
Data source: Global Investment Strategy

And bad times make solid companies shine. Over the past decade, the FTSE 100’s lack of exposure to tech and growth names saw investors flock to US stocks for better prospects, thus painting a pessimistic picture of UK equities. However, this has also resulted in a meaningful opportunity to capitalise on undervalued stocks.

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on scepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.

Sir John Templeton

All in on blue chips

The British economy could very well still plunge into a recession soon. But this shouldn’t affect the headline index too much. That’s because only a quarter of its revenues are sourced locally, with the bulk of them coming from emerging markets and the US. As such, this presents a very lucrative opportunity to invest in FTSE 100 shares.

China’s emergence from its pandemic slump could help to oil the wheels as well. This is especially the case with commodity stocks such as miners and oil explorers. And with interest rates expected to remain elevated throughout 2023, financials and consumer staples should perform well.

Most lucratively, UK shares are currently trading at relatively cheap valuation multiples. With an average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14, and a forward P/E of 11, the main index’s multiples are still historically very low. What’s more, Footsie’s dividend yield averages approximately 4%, which is pretty attractive. And with shareholder returns expected to increase over the coming years, there’s no better time to buy than today.

Shares with a strong footing

That being said, not all FTSE 100 shares are made equal or boast bargains. In fact, some are teetering on being overpriced, given the UK’s remarkable rally since October. Nonetheless, I have a three favourites worth mentioning.

The first is IAG. The airline group continues to ride the tailwinds of a strong travel industry and is on route to getting back to full-year profitability. And with load factors still lagging pre-pandemic levels, there’s still plenty of upside potential for the travel stock.

The second is housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) as the developer’s shares slowly rebound from bottom. The housing market may not return to its highs any time soon, but the FTSE 100 stalwart’s robust financials and mega dividend yield (7.5%) present a lucrative investment opportunity for long-term growth while earning passive income.

Finally, Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) is a great stock to take advantage of the current rate-hiking cycle. The bank is forecasted to continue generating high levels of income from its high interest-bearing assets. This could result in shareholders receiving bigger dividends while earnings continue to grow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds dividend forecast tempting?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's Lloyds dividend forecast ahead of final results being published tomorrow does not tempt him to add the share…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’d invest in with a spare £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would happily put £250 into each of this pair of UK stocks, both of which currently have a…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8.2%! 4 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 stocks could be a great way to supercharge the second income I enjoy from UK shares. Allow…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target lifelong passive income

| Charlie Carman

With a generous £20,000 annual allowance on offer, our writer explains how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA to…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Is there a golden buying opportunity in these cheap shares?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these cheap shares yielding 5.4% look attractive right now. They may even be a bargain at 78p…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 high-yield dividend stock worth buying right now 

| Kevin Godbold

This dividend stock keeps raising the shareholder payment, and the forward-looking yield is running near an attractive 4.7%.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the cheap Lloyds share price be about to explode?

| Royston Wild

Will Lloyds see its share price soar following the release of full-year financials? And should I buy the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £1,000 on IAG shares 3 years ago, here’s where I’d be

| Christopher Ruane

IAG shares have inched up slightly over the past year. But with a longer time frame, what would have happened…

Read more »