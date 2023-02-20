Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares I’m considering for March to build up passive income

2 UK shares I’m considering for March to build up passive income

Ryan Hogg looks at why these UK shares could deliver great upside to his portfolio this year through both dividends and a price rally.

Latest posts by Ryan Hogg (see all)
Published
| More on:
Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income stocks were like precious metal last year amid a crunch in equities, as UK shares felt the heat of high inflation and rising interest rates in the form of share price stagnation. 

But even as the FTSE 100 index enjoys a resurgence this year, I think it always pays to hedge my portfolio with passive income, namely through dividend-paying income shares. I’m eyeing a couple that could benefit from both a dividend windfall and a rebound in share value this year.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) shares have been subdued this year, with investors largely unresponsive to the stock’s recent earnings. 

Earlier this month, the company released annual earnings that saw its dividend swell from a year by 6% to £2.31. Moving forward, the group continues to aim to pay out 65% of its earnings per share as dividends. 

Upgraded price targets have been flooding in for the tobacco company from the likes of Barclays, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, giving the stock upside as high as 28%.  

A downside to British American’s appeal is obviously the steady decline of cigarette demand, and the group’s unprofitable non-tobacco arm. 

But these are existential threats rather than imminent ones, and it’s hard to ignore that dividend in the meantime.

I would consider adding the company to my portfolio for the next financial year while it ropes in more dividend-hunters.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has been something of a problem child in the FTSE 100 in recent years. The company’s value is largely unchanged since 2015 while displaying volatility that would be anathema to my portfolio. 

But as a result, from a price-to-earnings perspective, L&G now looks dirt cheap. The company’s 7.6 multiple is nearly half the FTSE 100 average. Also, according to analysts, the stock is bound to pop soon.

Barclays recently lowered its price target for the insurer from 397p to 390p. But that still represents more than 50% upside for the stock. Jefferies, JPMorgan and Berenberg have all projected strong upside for the stock over the next year.

There is the issue of regulatory changes, which have spooked investors under the perception that IFRS17 — a global accounting standard implemented by the sector on 1 January 2023 — could affect cash flow and drop profits by 20-25%.

Last month, though, Barclays addressed this issue by saying the changes pose a much smaller risk to its asset value than reported, as it called L&G “one of the most preferred stocks in the European Insurance sector”.

I could probably be convinced to invest in L&G with that seal of approval. And ignoring its share price performance, it’s evident that L&G has been a reliable asset for dividend investors, and this year’s forecast 8.1% return is no different.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ryan Hogg has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to replace an entire salary with income from dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Through consistent investing, it's possible to replace a salary with dividend income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the bargain I’ve been searching for?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks dirt cheap, despite recent gains. Is it a perfect pick for fans of UK…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim to retire on a growing passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates that even when starting from scratch at 50, it's possible to build a lucrative pension pot.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This income stock looks a bargain as profits and dividends soar

| Simon Watkins

The shares in this income stock plunged on its 2022 results, but profits and dividends soared, another buyback is planned…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

4 reasons to buy FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index hitting 8,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith continues to find value and great dividends among FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index as a whole having…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £507 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Harshil Patel sets out how he’d make regular investments to a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky seven-figure…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

5 reasons for and against a stock market crash this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents both sides of the argument when thinking about a future potential stock market crash, and reveals how…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy before March as earnings season creates volatility!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his top stocks to buy before the end of the month with earnings seasons…

Read more »