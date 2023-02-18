Home » Investing Articles » 1 dividend stock I’m buying for lifelong passive income

1 dividend stock I’m buying for lifelong passive income

With the FTSE 100 near record highs, where can dividend investors look for bargains? Stephen Wright has an idea for durable passive income.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rising share prices are driving down dividend yields. So where should investors like me look for passive income opportunities?

The FTSE 100 and S&P 500 are significantly higher than they were at the start of the year. As a result, dividend yields are down.

This means that investors looking for passive income have a few options. One is look for riskier stocks in order to find higher dividend yields.

I don’t like this approach, since I try to avoid risk when I’m investing. Prioritising a high dividend payment in the short term looks like a strategy that is likely to backfire over time.

Another option is to take lower returns by sticking to quality investments. I’d prefer this to the previous strategy over the long term, but I think there’s a better alternative.

The third choice is to look for investments outside of common stocks. This is where I see an interesting opportunity at the moment.

Preferred shares

With share prices high, I’m looking at preferred stock as a viable alternative. Warren Buffett has used these effectively throughout his investing career and I think they can be successful for me, too.

Unlike common equity, preferred shares pay a fixed dividend. That gives investors like me a better chance of knowing exactly what return they’re going to get on their investment.

Preferred shares also get priority regarding dividends. In other words, if a company’s earnings drop, dividends to preferred shareholders must be paid in full before common shareholders receive anything.

As a result, preferred shares are less uncertain than common shares. The downside to preferred equity is that holders of preferred shares don’t stand to benefit if the underlying business does well.

If a company makes more money year after year, common stock dividends are likely to go up. Dividends to preferred shareholders don’t do this — the cost of priority status is that there’s no growth.

A preferred stock can therefore be a good investment, since it’s likely to pay dividends consistently over time. But it needs  to have a big enough dividend yield today.

Aviva

The stock on my list to buy is Aviva 8⅜% CUM IRRD PRF #1 — the preferred stock of Aviva. I think the return on offer today is an attractive passive income opportunity.

Aviva’s preferred shares pay a dividend of 8.375p per share. And the share price is currently £1.29, implying a dividend yield of 6.5%. 

With the stock market where it is, I think a 6.5% dividend with the additional safety of a preferred stock is an attractive opportunity. That’s why I’ve been buying the stock for my portfolio.

There’s another bonus to Aviva’s preferred shares. They’re cumulative, so if the dividend is ever cut entirely, then missed preferred dividends have to be caught up before common stock dividends restart.

The biggest risk I can see with the stock is that they’re less liquid than common stocks. If the share price crashes, then I’ll find it more difficult to sell the shares.

I’m okay wih this, though. Since I’m looking for passive income, my ambition isn’t to sell the shares. It’s to keep them and continue receiving dividend payments indefinitely.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 cheap share I’d buy now in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Kevin Godbold

Although I already hold some of this company's shares, I'm thinking about adding more to my diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down 6% in a day! What’s going on with the NatWest share price?

| James Beard

The NatWest share price crashed 6% yesterday in response to the bank's 2022 results. Initially, our writer couldn't understand the…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares (and why I won’t)

| Alan Oscroft

With the price recovering sharply since October, I can see some good reasons for investors to finally buy Rolls-Royce shares…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to sell Lloyds shares (and why I won’t)

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares were off to a good start in 2023. But a weakening outlook for the banking sector is taking…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Why Aviva could be one of the FTSE 100’s best value stocks!

| Royston Wild

I’m looking for the best UK value stocks to buy as share markets rally. After my research, I think Aviva’s…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How soon can the FTSE 100 hit 10,000 points?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 finally reached 8,000 points this week, and the pundits are wondering when 9,000 will come. I'm even…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

By applying a few lessons from investing legend Warren Buffett, our writer hopes that he can improve his wealth through…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’d put 100% of my money into

| Harshil Patel

Picking just one FTSE 100 stock to buy is a challenge. Our writer racks his brain to find his number…

Read more »