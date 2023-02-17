Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » I’d drip-feed £500 a month into dividend shares to try for a million

I’d drip-feed £500 a month into dividend shares to try for a million

I think that investing regularly in FTSE dividend shares using a tax-free ISA gives me the best shot at building a £1m portfolio.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s possible to become a millionaire by building a portfolio of dividend shares inside an ISA, but it takes time. Too many people think of the stock market as a way to get rich overnight, but it’s never been that.

Instead, equities are a great way of building wealth slowly and steadily. Taking some risks, but not too many. Since 1985, the FTSE All-Share has delivered an average annual return of 8.45% a year, according to new figures from Standard Life. It turned an original investment of £10,000 into £200,000 by the end of 2022.

Taking my time to build wealth

That’s impressive, but it took 37 years. It’s possible to speed up the process though, by investing more than £10,000. This financial year, UK adults can invest up to £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA, and take all their returns free of income tax in capital gains tax.

If I could afford to invest £20,000 before the 5 April ISA deadline, and my portfolio grew by 8.45% a year, it would take me 49 years to become a millionaire. That’s impressive, but I have two problems with that scenario. First, I will be dead long before I’m rich. Second, I don’t have £20,000.

A better option, and I would imagine this would apply to most people, is to invest a regular sum every month. Let’s say I could afford to put away £500. That adds up to £6,000 a year, all the way to retirement if I can afford it.

Starting from scratch it would take me 32 years to hit a million, assuming an annual average total return of 8.45%. If I increased my contribution by 3% a year, I could get that down to 30 years. It’s doable, for those who start early enough, and can afford £500 a month.

I’d buy individual FTSE stocks

I could make a million a lot faster, if I went flat out. If I upped my investment to £20,000 every year I would have £1m after 19 years, assuming the same growth rate. Sadly, I can’t afford that. I’ll invest £500 a month plus lump sums when I have cash to hand.

Instead of buying a FTSE 100 tracker and passively following the index up and down, I would aim to get a superior return by investing in individual dividend-paying stocks. This is riskier, of course, as even apparently solid blue-chip stocks can crash and burn.

I would reduce the danger by building a portfolio of around 12-15 companies, focusing on solid FTSE 100 dividend income shares. Even though the index is at an all-time high, it’s still only trades at 10.7 times forecast earnings, well below its long-term average.

Today’s valuation is pretty much irrelevant if I invest money every month. Then there’s no need to worry about market timing, I simply buy shares one month, then more the next, and more the next. 

While it would be nice to make £1m, it’s only a theoretical target. If I fall short, no problem. I’d still be a lot better off than if I had never invested in shares at all.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

How much are Centrica shares worth?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Centrica shares after the British Gas owner posted headline-grabbing record profits on…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a £1,000 passive income

| Harshil Patel

Investing in quality dividend shares is a great way to earn regular and reliable passive income. Here’s where I'd start…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

How hot dividend stocks could make me £750 a month in income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how to find the sweet spot of dividend yields and how this could enable him to…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why the Aviva share price could get back to 800p

| Kevin Godbold

The Aviva share price hasn't been near 800p for almost 16 years, but here's why I think conditions are changing…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce dividend on its way back?

| Christopher Ruane

Will the Rolls-Royce dividend come back when the company reports final results next week? Christopher Ruane is doubtful -- but…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy to help protect my portfolio in a recession

| Charlie Carman

Defensive UK shares can outperform in challenging economic conditions. Our writer explores three stocks he'd buy in a recession.

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

7%+ yield and a booming share price! Should I scoop up Taylor Wimpey shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With Taylor Wimpey shares gaining fast and offering a juicy dividend yield to boot, could now be the moment for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,477 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

This stock has one of the highest dividend payouts on the entire FTSE 100. Here’s how I’d take advantage and…

Read more »