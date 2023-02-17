Home » Investing Articles » Small-Cap Shares » 2 small-cap shares that could supercharge my 2023 profits

2 small-cap shares that could supercharge my 2023 profits

Jon Smith writes about two small-cap shares that might not get much coverage, but he feels could still be a source of profits for his portfolio.

Small-cap shares are generally defined as companies with a market-cap between £50m to £230m. These type of firms are large enough to generate good profits, but small enough to have high growth potential before reaching maturity.

As such, I can find ideas that can generate me good profits if I choose the right ones. Here are a couple I have on my radar now.

It’s never just a game

Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) is a PC and console game developer. Popular games by Frontier include F1 Manager and Jurassic Park Evolution. The share price has dropped by 65% in the past year, with the bulk of that coming in the past few months.

The main reason for the drop was due to a trading update in January where the business announced it would miss revenue and operating profit targets for 2023, due to lower game sales than expected.

However, the half-year results (released just a few days later in January) actually were very positive. Revenue grew by 16% versus H1 2022, with the business also swinging from an operating loss of £1.3m to a profit of £6.9m.

Further, the business has a generous gross profit margin of 63%. This means Frontier is very efficient at controlling the cost of goods sold. In turn, this can help to filter down to a larger net profit.

Even though the expected miss on numbers this year is a risk, I don’t see it as a long-term problem. The business is still growing year-on-year. I feel over the course of this year it can recover the recent drop, providing me with a generous profit.

A growing global business

The second stock is The Pebble Group (LSE:PEBB). With a market-cap of £175m, it sits as a small-cap share. Over the past year, the share price is down 9%.

The company focuses on providing promotional products and services to other brands. This can range from the creative side to more on the delivery. It has offices all around the world, from China to Canada.

I like the business because of the global reach. Even though the company is still relatively small, it has a great foundation to expand due to the offices around the globe. Indeed, it’s already growing, with H1 2022 revenue up 29% on the same period the year before.

If it can continue this strategy, I feel the share price could start to take off later this year as it gets more media and investor attention.

One concern I do have is that the business might struggle to tap into big businesses, as some won’t outsource this area of marketing. It’ll be all cared for in-house, which could hinder growth further down the line.

On balance, I think both ideas could make me money this year, so am looking to buy now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Frontier Developments Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

