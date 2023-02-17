Home » Investing Articles » 1 penny stock I’m buying now

1 penny stock I’m buying now

CuriosityStream is a US company with great potential. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I’m buying more shares of this penny stock now.

Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A penny stock is a share of a company that is trading for a very low amount: under US$5 or £1. This is usually because the companies are small and in the early stages of growth.

This means they carry huge risks due to the uncertainty of the underlying company’s success. However, if successful, penny stocks can generate great wealth, due to their potential runaway of growth.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) is a penny stock I’m buying more of now, as I believe the potential rewards outsize the risks.

What is CuriosityStream?

There are many players in the streaming industry. What sets CuriosityStream apart from rivals, such as Netflix, is its focus on documentaries and educational content. It is very small, with a market cap of $88.7m. Subscribers currently stand at 24 million.

CuriosityStream only went public in 2020. In February 2022, its share price peaked at $22.90. However, this has since fallen by over 90% to $1.60.

I have personally felt the pain of this drop, accumulating my holdings at an average price of $10 a share. But I’m still holding my position with plans to add to it. This is because I see a great opportunity to invest in a company with huge potential in its early stages of growth.

Risks

CurisoityStream is currently very unprofitable. In the last 12 months, it has lost almost $48m on over $90m in revenue. Bearing in mind that it has only $63m in cash, there could be cash flow problems in the future if profitability doesn’t swing.

Cheap valuation and strong growth

However, many of today’s great companies initially struggled with profitability in their early days and there is also plenty to like about CuriosityStream’s shares.

Firstly, its shares are trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 0.98. For context, Netflix trades at a P/S of almost five.  For a company that recently grew quarterly revenue by 26% year on year, this is a bargain. This growth is despite ongoing macroeconomic difficulties.

Secondly, rivals have much more expensive subscription plans. CuriosityStream only charges $2.99 for its basic plan, so there is an opportunity to increase revenue with price hikes.

Thirdly, we now live in a world where information comes from multiple sources. It is often difficult to distinguish between what is and isn’t reliable. This has created the modern-day phenomenon known as ‘fake news’. CuriosityStream’s content is a place to get information from a trusted source. This case is strengthened by its partnerships with many leading universities.

Finally, founder John Hendricks also founded the mass-media factual television company Discovery, leading it to many years of great success. With his experience in the factual entertainment arena, it is not too difficult to imagine him doing the same with CuriosityStream.

Now what?

CuriosityStream is a penny stock and holding shares come with great risk. It is unprofitable and whether it succeeds is a matter of speculation. However, I believe it has the tools it needs to succeed, such as its strong management.

Moreover, considering how fast it is growing, its shares are trading at incredibly cheap levels. For me, the risk CuriosityStream’s shares carry is worth the potential rewards in the future, which is why I’ll be continuing to add to my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has positions in CuriosityStream. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 is making record highs

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 has been making fresh high after fresh high. Can it really be wise to invest when the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a £1,000 passive income

| Harshil Patel

Investing in quality dividend shares is a great way to earn regular and reliable passive income. Here’s where I'd start…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

How hot dividend stocks could make me £750 a month in income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how to find the sweet spot of dividend yields and how this could enable him to…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why the Aviva share price could get back to 800p

| Kevin Godbold

The Aviva share price hasn't been near 800p for almost 16 years, but here's why I think conditions are changing…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 passes 8,000, is the stock market in La-La Land?

| Andrew Mackie

Breaching 8,000 points this week, the FTSE 100 continues to shrug off recessionary fears. The question this writer's asking is:…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce dividend on its way back?

| Christopher Ruane

Will the Rolls-Royce dividend come back when the company reports final results next week? Christopher Ruane is doubtful -- but…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

Bad 2022 results batter Barclays share price — but now it may be a bargain

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price tanked on its 2022 results, but much of the bad news was already known and the outlook…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy to help protect my portfolio in a recession

| Charlie Carman

Defensive UK shares can outperform in challenging economic conditions. Our writer explores three stocks he'd buy in a recession.

Read more »