Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 has just reached 8,000! When will it hit 9,000?

The FTSE 100 has just reached 8,000! When will it hit 9,000?

Yesterday, for the first time, the FTSE 100 broke through the 8,000 barrier. Here’s why I think the rally still has a long way to go.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of 2023, the FTSE 100 has risen by 7%. Yesterday, it reached 8,000 for the first time. I think the index will continue inexorably towards 9,000 and beyond. These are the reasons for my optimism.

1. Economics

With 80% of the sales of companies in the FTSE 100 generated overseas, the performance of the index doesn’t always match that of the UK economy. For example, in 2009 the index increased by 22% despite Gross Domestic Product shrinking by 4.5%. However, if the UK economy is growing, disposable incomes are increasing, and this means people have more money to invest. Also, investors generally feel more optimistic, and sentiment plays a big part in determining stock market trends.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England released its regular survey of independent economic forecasts. The average expectation is for the UK economy to grow by 0.1% in 2023, 1.6% in 2024 and 1.9% in 2025. Although unspectacular, the expected growth beyond this year is broadly in line with historical levels.

The UK is probably heading for a recession, but it seems as though it will be a relatively short and shallow one.

2. The past

History also suggests that a rally will continue.

The FTSE 100 was launched in January 1984, with a starting value of 1,000. The table below identifies how long the index has taken to increase in increments of 1,000. Over a sustained period it has grown significantly, albeit at very different rates.

Index valueMonth reachedPeriod (months)
2,000March 198738
3,000August 199377
4,000October 199638
5,000August 199710
6,000April 19988
7,000March 2015203
8,000February 202395

There have been many dips along the way. Older investors will remember the events of October 1987, when the index crashed 18% in just six trading days!

And, of course, there are no guarantees that the stock market will continue to rise. The past is not necessarily a good guide to the future. However, I’m optimistic that the historical trend will continue.

3. Composition

Each company in the FTSE 100 is assigned a weighting based on its market cap.

Larger companies therefore have more of an impact than smaller ones. At the end of 2022, AstraZeneca was the UK’s most valuable company, and accounted for 8.63% of the movement in the index.

Looking at the five largest companies, it’s easy to see why the FTSE 100 has risen over the past year despite the gloomy economic backdrop. Each has increased by an average of 16.9%, and their share prices contribute 32.6% of the total movement. The stocks of the 10 largest companies account for just over half of the index.

StockWeighting (%) at the end of 2022Last 12 months’ share price performance (%)
AstraZeneca8.63+30
Shell8.60+30
Unilever5.52+11
HSBC5.40+10
BP4.43+42

There are no obvious reasons why the share prices of these companies will fall significantly in the coming months. The recent easing of oil and gas prices may affect BP and Shell, but all are global companies with popular brands and products.

There are also many companies whose stocks didn’t do well in 2022, but that should perform better in 2023 and beyond.

Conclusion

All of this evidence points to 2023 being a good year for the FTSE 100.

I’m confident that it will break the 9,000 barrier — I’m just not sure when. It may take several years, and there will be bumps along the way. But by taking a long term view I think there’s money to be made.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Down 8% in a day! What’s going on with the Barclays share price?

| James Beard

The Barclays share price crashed 8% yesterday. Our writer examines the reasons behind the fall, and considers whether he should…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’ve been loading up on Alphabet stock while it’s cheap

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying Alphabet stock for his portfolio lately. Here's why he reckons it could turn out to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 bargain-basement growth stocks I’m thinking about buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two growth stocks that have fallen significantly over the past year into potentially undervalued territory.

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy today!

| Ben McPoland

This top FTSE 250 fund hasn't reduced its payout since 1938. Here's why I'd buy it today to aim for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These three FTSE 100 stocks have huge upside

| Ryan Hogg

Ryan Hogg identifies a trio of FTSE 100 stocks that not only pay a dividend yield of more than 2%…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

I had £1,890 available to invest for passive income. Here’s what I did next!

| Royston Wild

I just invested in a high-performing investment fund to help supercharge my passive income. Here's why I think I'm onto…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »