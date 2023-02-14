Home » Investing Articles » Just how low could the Darktrace share price go?

Just how low could the Darktrace share price go?

Jon Smith explains why he thinks recent results and institutional scepticism could continue to hurt the Darktrace share price.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a wild ride for Darktrace (LSE:DARK) shares over the past year. Even though the stock is down 41% over this period, it has experienced sharp moves higher as well as lower. Yet after all of the takeover chatter and latest financial results, I struggle to see the Darktrace share price going anywhere but lower. Here’s why.

Downward pressure in the past year

The business has struggled to give potential investors like me much reason to cheer. One reason for this is that even respected institutional investors are staying clear.

Thomas Bravo (a private equity company) was considering buying the business last autumn, but pulled out. This decision coincided with the release of the full-year results, and although we don’t know the official reason for the business walking away, I think it was tied to details of the results.

Whatever the reason was, after conducting due diligence Thomas Bravo decided not to pursue the deal. The Darktrace share price fell 28% when this was announced.

As recently as last month, other firms were taking a more aggressive approach. A large US-hedge fund is shorting the stock, meaning it will profit if the shares fall. It has released a 69-page document going through the perceived failings at Darktrace.

A tough road ahead

The trading update in January revised down the firm’s full-year guidance. It cited “macro-economic uncertainty” and said that “late in the second quarter, it became clear that the [negative] impact on new customer growth had been larger than expected”.

As an extension of this, my concern is that the business mostly targets small-to-medium sized entities (SMEs). With the UK economy not in a great spot, these are specifically the types of businesses that will cut back on anything but essential spending. Therefore, I think Darktrace could struggle to grow its client base in this area.

From the current price of 245p, the next level I’m watching to see whether it drops to again is the 52-week low of 198p. This would put the market cap at around £1.4bn. Given the company’s net assets and projected revenue growth, I’d struggle to see the market cap going below £1bn. Therefore, I think the lowest it could go before becoming undervalued would correspond to a share price of 142p.

Risks to my view

Of course, it’s not all doom and gloom over at Darktrace. The business is still forecast to grow revenue by a double-digit percentage this year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is also expected to rise from a range of 15%-18% to between 16% and 18.5%.

It Darktrace can carry this momentum forward and get some good analyst reports from banks and brokers, it could shake off the negative news coverage. This would all support the share price moving higher.

Ultimately though, I feel the share price could drop below 200p in coming months, so I won’t be investing now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

I’ve invested in these two UK shares for their passive income promise

| John Maslen

John Maslen has identified two ideal stocks for long-term gains as he takes inspiration from Warren Buffett on the importance…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade when markets went live today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

The return from Scottish Mortgage shares over the past 10 years is an excellent example of why I should focus…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is this stock the FTSE’s biggest bargain right now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Harbour Energy is either a stonking bargain or a massive value trap. I’ve dug deeper to see if it’s worth…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Why I’m still in love with Persimmon shares

| James Beard

On Valentine's Day, I reflect on my relationship with Persimmon shares. Although there might be some difficult times ahead, I…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Collective

Hands off our ISAs

| Owain Bennallack

Here are my 10 main objections to the Resolution Foundation think tank's proposal to cap ISAs.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

The Footsie hits an all-time high — but don’t celebrate

| Malcolm Wheatley

The FTSE 100 has hit an all-time high of 7,902. But appearances are deceptive. The sagging pound does a lot…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Up 32%: is the best still to come for the Meta share price?

| Tom Hennessy

On the back of a giddy 32% increase in the last month, is the best still to come for the…

Read more »