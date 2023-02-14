Home » Investing Articles » I’ve invested in these two UK shares for their passive income promise

I’ve invested in these two UK shares for their passive income promise

John Maslen has identified two ideal stocks for long-term gains as he takes inspiration from Warren Buffett on the importance of investing for a passive income.

Latest posts by John Maslen (see all)
Published
| More on:
Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett, the world’s most successful investor, believes passive income is a key to wealth. He says: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

He means that if I make the right investment, my money never sleeps. I can benefit from regular dividends that are then reinvested to build my income in the long term.

However, to succeed I need solid foundations, in the form of shares that are stable and secure. There is no point chasing a 10% dividend yield only to find that the value of my shares has dropped 50% over the same period.

So, when choosing two UK shares for a passive income, it is important to consider my options carefully.

A thirst for income

That is why my first key investment is Britvic (LSE: BVIC). The global soft drinks giant operates in a sector we can all raise a glass to. It sells leading brands such as Pepsi Max, J2O, Robinsons and Gatorade, which generated more than £1.6bn in its key markets last year. It also delivered a healthy dividend yield of 4% to shareholders.

After a good Christmas, its executives have a focus on cost control that I feel will continue to reward investors, despite the shaky global economy. I am also confident that returns will beat the income that bank investment accounts have to offer following recent rises in interest rates.

Furthermore, the share price has proved pretty stable through turbulent times, which means my initial investment should retain its value.

This combination of factors are the essential ingredients of building a passive income, so I expect my investment in Britvic to increase as the years progress.

Just like Britvic’s drinks, I know what I am getting. Which, in this case, is a good investment that should generate strong long-term returns.

A call for improved performance

My second investment is one where timing is everything. Vodafone (LSE: VOD) has seen a drop in its share price in recent years.

Investors are worried about falling revenue in mainland Europe. Even chief executive Margherita Della Valle acknowledges there are areas where the business ‘can do better’.

She has several initiatives underway to deliver hundreds of millions of pounds worth of cost savings in the next three years and manage its sizeable debts.

The share price reflects the size of the challenges ahead in steering such a massive global company, with a fall of 59% over the past five years.

That doesn’t seem like the stable platform on which passive income is built. But market jitters have made it good value, I believe. Furthermore, an 8% dividend yield will help to offset any further falls in value, although I think it is already at bargain basement levels.

There is a significant potential upside to the telecommunications giant at its current price. As a long-term investor, I think it has all the ingredients to deliver generous returns from both share growth and high-yield dividends in future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Maslen has positions in Britvic and Vodafone. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade when markets went live today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

The return from Scottish Mortgage shares over the past 10 years is an excellent example of why I should focus…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is this stock the FTSE’s biggest bargain right now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Harbour Energy is either a stonking bargain or a massive value trap. I’ve dug deeper to see if it’s worth…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Why I’m still in love with Persimmon shares

| James Beard

On Valentine's Day, I reflect on my relationship with Persimmon shares. Although there might be some difficult times ahead, I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Just how low could the Darktrace share price go?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks recent results and institutional scepticism could continue to hurt the Darktrace share price.

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Collective

Hands off our ISAs

| Owain Bennallack

Here are my 10 main objections to the Resolution Foundation think tank's proposal to cap ISAs.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

The Footsie hits an all-time high — but don’t celebrate

| Malcolm Wheatley

The FTSE 100 has hit an all-time high of 7,902. But appearances are deceptive. The sagging pound does a lot…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Up 32%: is the best still to come for the Meta share price?

| Tom Hennessy

On the back of a giddy 32% increase in the last month, is the best still to come for the…

Read more »