Home » Investing Articles » SR?? 2 artificial intelligence stocks to buy and hold for 10 years!

SR?? 2 artificial intelligence stocks to buy and hold for 10 years!

Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform every industry on the planet. Here’s two AI stocks to buy that aren’t Google or Microsoft.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT became the fastest-growing internet application in history as it reached 100m monthly active users in just two months. It has certainly demonstrated the disruptive potential of AI. And it’s left many investors wondering which stocks to buy to gain exposure to it!

Alphabet and Microsoft (which owns a significant share of ChatGPT’s owner OpenAI) are the most obvious stocks in the space. That’s due to the tens of billions they’ve already poured into developing AI applications. But here’s two other AI-powered stocks I’ve bought for the next decade.

Powering ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s breakout success is likely to fuel the development of many more AI tools over the next 10 years. That will require greater computing power and therefore more chips. That’s good news for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which designs various AI chips.

It has market dominance in graphic processing units (GPUs), which are specialised components that can process many pieces of data simultaneously. This makes them useful for many applications, particularly machine learning, a subset of AI.

Indeed, ChatGPT was trained on 10,000 Nvidia GPUs. That was part of the company’s multi-year deal with Microsoft to build a new supercomputer hosted in Azure, Microsoft’s cloud-computing platform. This supercomputer will be powered by Nvidia’s GPUs and software for training AI systems.

Today, the company is the go-to partner for businesses wanting to utilise AI. More than 35,000 companies are now building on the Nvidia AI platform.

One thing worth noting is that the shares can be extremely volatile. Last year, the stock lost nearly half its value. In 2023, it’s already up 56%.

No longer a luxury

As the digital universe grows ever larger, so does cyber crime. In response, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $155bn in 2022 to $376bn by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights. Cybersecurity has now become a necessity for most firms rather than a luxury.

To me, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) looks poised to continue expanding into this growing market. This is a cloud-based cybersecurity company that uses its AI-powered Falcon software platform to detect and prevent threats.

AI improves the company’s software continuously by analysing trillions of signals every week. A machine-learning model determines what activity is normal, an anomaly, or a threat. So when one customer is attacked, all other CrowdStrike customers instantly gain more protection as that weakness cannot be exploited twice. Hence the name of the company.

Growth has been eye-catching to say the least. CrowdStrike had 5,431 total subscription customers in January 2020. That figure rocketed to 21,146 by the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenue has ballooned from $119m in 2018 to an expected $2.2bn in fiscal 2023.

The firm has been free-cash-flow positive for some time, but should start posting significant profits in the years ahead.

Down 38% in the last 12 months, the stock is trading at its lowest valuation since going public in 2019. That’s not to say a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13 is cheap, of course. There could be valuation risk here, especially if the market turns against growth stocks.

But I expect cybersecurity as an industry – and CrowdStrike as a company – to be far larger in 10 years. I recently started a long-term position in the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in CrowdStrike and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 index could hit 39,000 by 2037

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index has increased by 400% before in less than 14 years and here's why it may happen…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I wish I’d never bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two FTSE 250 shares for their juicy dividend yields. But earnings are being battered at both companies,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’d forgotten about these 2 FTSE income stocks. Should I buy them now?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is so full of top income stocks that it's easy to overlook companies like these two. It's…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years

| Roland Head

Buying good businesses and holding for long periods is favoured by top investors, including Warren Buffett. Roland Head shares his…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares with new catalysts for growth

| Kevin Godbold

Both these FTSE 100 shares are backed by businesses with exciting new plans to refocus and grow operations in the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Every stock market correction offers bargains. I’d grab cheap FTSE 250 stocks today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Bank of England is upgrading its outlook for the economy, but there's still time to capitalise on cheap stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

5 steps to making £500 in monthly passive income in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover the five simple-but-critical steps required to unlock sustainable long-term passive income in the stock market.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold until the 2030s

| Christopher Ruane

Why has our writer bought this pair of cheap shares for his portfolio? And why has he no plans to…

Read more »