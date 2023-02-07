Home » Investing Articles » This 6.5% yield is one of the FTSE 100’s best. So what’s stopping me from buying this stock?

This 6.5% yield is one of the FTSE 100’s best. So what’s stopping me from buying this stock?

The FTSE has a heap of wonderful dividend stocks, including this one. But I’d like a shot at a little capital growth too. Does this fit the bill?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is jam-packed with so many top dividend stocks that I’m having difficulty choosing my next purchase. Insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) has been on my watchlist for months now, so is it time I finally took the plunge?

Aviva looks hugely tempting. It yields 6.41%, which is a fine rate of income. No savings account can match it. The shareholder payout is covered 1.5 times by earnings, so it looks pretty solid too.

A really solid dividend stock

Aviva shares also look cheap. They trade it just 10.5 times earnings, well below the 15 considered fair value. Also, they have trailed the FTSE 100’s dazzling recent recovery.

The index as a whole has jumped almost 20% since early October, hitting an all-time high on Friday. Yet over the same three-month period, Aviva shares edged up just over 7%. So I haven’t missed out if I buy today.

Aviva shares trade just 7.3% higher than a year ago, but they are down 9.2% measured over five years. So why don’t I dive in with both feet?

One thing holding me back is that I have owned Aviva before, some nine or 10 years ago. The shares looked cheap then too, as I recall. The yield was around 5% or 6%, just like it is today.

Aviva has been through a lot since then, with latest chief executive Amanda Blanc pulling out of overseas markets, such as Italy and France, to focus in its core operations in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

Her aim was to “increase Aviva’s financial strength, remove significant volatility and bring real focus to the group”. Yet despite all her hard work, the share price has scarcely moved. At today’s 444p, it stands at 2014 levels. Roughly when I sold it.

Income isn’t everything

I’ve missed out on a lot of dividends in that time, but no growth. Blanc’s retrenchment may have brought focus, but it also feels like an admission of defeat. It limits Aviva’s horizons, removing any illusion that this will ever be a growth stock. Especially given the state of the UK economy.

As Britons feel poorer, they will struggle to invest in pensions, or buy protection. A house price crash could hit demand for Aviva’s equity release products. Although that could cut both ways, as the cost-of-living crisis makes pensioners feel poorer and more likely to unlock the capital in their homes to raise spending money.

Aviva remains a “robust and resilient” operation in its own words, with its capital and liquidity positions withstanding last year’s volatile conditions. It could benefit from improved sentiment when stock markets bounce back as well.

Aviva is looking to pay a dividend per share of 31p for 2022, rising slightly to 32.5p for 2023, with share buy backs on top. It remains a steady, if dull, dividend stock. I can’t see many arguments against buying it, I’m just not that excited about buying it either. I suspect I sold last time because it bored me.

Aviva is on my watchlist. I suspect it might just stay there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

My top 3 growth stocks to build wealth in 2023 and beyond

| John Fieldsend

After a barnstorming January for the markets, these three growth stocks look like super buys for outsized returns in 2023…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

| Paul Summers

History has shown that we can never depend on shares for income. That said, our writer thinks these dividend stocks…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 cheap shares I’d buy for the stock market recovery

| Paul Summers

We may just be at the beginning of a new bull market. Our writer has already started buying cheap shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is penny stock Cineworld a cheap buy at under 5p?

| Charlie Carman

The Cineworld share price has collapsed by 88% over the past 12 months. Should I add this beaten-down penny stock…

Read more »

Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple posing with a bunch of flowers in their kitchen on their anniversary
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares: future dividend darlings

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer shares are expected to perform well in 2023. With a return to dividend payments around the corner,…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich

| John Fieldsend

The 2022 market correction was the longest since 2008. So, with stocks looking cheap, are income stocks my best bet…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Tuesday 7th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I bought for high passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

My favourite form of passive income is share dividends. But while not all UK companies pay cash dividends, these three…

Read more »