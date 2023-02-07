3 cheap shares I bought for high passive income

I’m a big fan of passive income — unearned income that doesn’t come from working. But I get little income from savings interest, bonds, and property. Instead, I rely on share dividends for my passive income.
Three shares for big passive income
Our newest family portfolio includes these three shares with high passive income yields:
1) Aviva (6.7%)
Aviva (LSE: AV) is a huge UK insurer and a household name. After its shares plunged last summer, my wife snapped them up at a bargain price of 397p. Here’s how this stock stacks up today:
|Current price
|444.1p
|52-week high
|606.58p
|52-week low
|341.92p
|One-year change
|-23.2%
|Market value
|£12.5bn
|Price-to-earnings ratio
|9.1
|Earnings yield
|11%
|Dividend yield
|6.7%
|Dividend cover
|1.7
To me, Aviva shares still look inexpensive with their earnings yield of 11%, versus under 7% for the FTSE 100. Also, their dividend yield of 6.7% a year easily beats the Footsie’s sub-4% cash yield. And it’s covered 1.7 times by trailing earnings, which is a decent margin of safety.
Though Aviva shares have risen by 11.9% since we bought, I’d happily buy more for their market-beating cash yield — if I had enough spare cash, that is.
2) Legal & General
Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) is a leading provider of life insurance, savings, investments, and pensions. The group has over 10m customers and manages £1.3trn in assets.
My wife bought L&G shares last July at under 247p. During September and October, they tanked when investors were spooked by Liz Truss’s mini-Budget. But they look good value to me today, based on these attractive fundamentals:
|Current price
|256.9p
|52-week high
|293.7p
|52-week low
|191.37p
|One-year change
|-9.6%
|Market value
|£15.4bn
|Price-to-earnings ratio
|7.6
|Earnings yield
|13.2%
|Dividend yield
|9.3%
|Dividend cover
|1.4
At over 13%, L&G’s earnings yield is huge (almost twice the FTSE 100’s). This allows it to pay a whopping passive income of 9.3% a year in cash dividends. And though this payout is covered only 1.4 times by earnings, the group didn’t even cut these payments during 2020’s Covid-19 crisis. Again, if I had money to spare, I’d snap up more L&G shares at current levels.
3) Rio Tinto
Shares in Anglo-Australian mega-miner Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) have been a roller-coaster ride in 2022/23. In June, my wife bought Rio shares at 5,204p and — sure enough — they dived, hitting their 52-week low on Halloween. But they have since rebounded strongly, as my final table shows:
|Current price
|6,040p
|52-week high
|6,406p
|52-week low
|4,424.5p
|One-year change
|9.5%
|Market value
|£103bn
|Price-to-earnings ratio
|6.7
|Earnings yield
|14.9%
|Dividend yield
|8.8%
|Dividend cover
|1.7
Despite having surged by more than a third (+36.5%) since 31 October, Rio Tinto shares still look pretty cheap to me. Their earnings yield of nearly 15% enables the metals miner to pay a dividend yield of 8.8% a year. Though this is one of the highest passive incomes on the London market, it’s still covered more than 1.7 times by earnings. That’s heading for rock-solid, in my opinion.
However, I know from experience that mining profits go in cycles, sometimes from boom to bust. Indeed, Rio Tinto did cut its dividend during 2016’s commodity crash. Even so, as a £103bn super-heavyweight, I expect Rio to ride out the next crash better than smaller miners!