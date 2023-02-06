Home » Investing Articles » FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to outdo Warren Buffett?

FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to outdo Warren Buffett?

Dr James Fox explores value buying opportunities on the FTSE in light of Warren Buffett’s apparent wariness of the British index.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legendary US investor Warren Buffett only holds one British stock in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio — that’s Diageo. That’s probably not the best advert for the FTSE 100. But, I think Buffett might be missing out on a a few opportunities by avoiding UK-listed stocks.

Maybe this is my chance to outdo the billionaire investor.

Buffett’s strategy

The so-called Oracle of Omaha uses a value investing strategy. Such strategies have consistently outperformed the index over the last century. Value investing involves selecting stocks that trade for less than their intrinsic, or book, value. 

As such, Buffett focuses on buying undervalued stocks. That’s not the same as companies that look cheap because they’re less expensive than they were a year ago. 

Finding undervalued stocks requires research. Investors using the value investing strategy run models and compare near-term metrics to create a better understanding of a company’s value.

Value investing on the FTSE

Buffett once said: “A simple rule dictates my buying: be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”

Well, looking at the FTSE 350, it’s clear that many investors are fearful. The index is up 1% over one year and just 5% over five years.

It’s important to highlight that some parts of the index are surging — namely resources and energy — while other parts of the market have suffered. Stocks in housebuilding, banking, retail and travel are among the worst performing sectors.

While the macroeconomic forecast in the UK plays a part in this, some British stocks have been unpopular for a while. Investment in general has slowed since the Brexit vote as our EU exit is expected to have lowered the nation’s growth prospects.

However, in a gloomy market, I contend we stand a great chance of finding undervalued stocks.

Quality picks

Buffett often says he’d rather pay a fair price for a great company than a great price for a fair company.

But right now, on the FTSE, I think there are plenty of blue-chip stocks trading at discounts. Two are Lloyds and Barclays. Discounted cash flow models suggest they’re undervalued by as much as 60% and 70%, respectively.

Naturally banks reflect the health of the economy, and recessions — like that forecast in the UK — mean more bad debt and impairment costs. However, conditions are a little different right now, with interest rates at levels not seen in over a decade. These rates are causing revenues to surge.

There are other quality companies on the FTSE 100 that are trading at attractive discounts right now, including Legal & General and GSK.

These firms would likely receive a boost by a general improvement in the UK’s macroeconomic outlook. I’m hoping this will happen.

More bargains

I’m also looking at stocks in the UK’s burgeoning renewables industry. One such is Greencoat UK Wind which trades at a 5.1% discount versus its net asset value and has a price-to-earnings ratio of around 7.5. It also offers a 4.8% dividend yield.

In the near term, its development might be held back by the electricity levy, but in the long run, I expect it to flourish.

I’ve recently bought shares in all of the aforementioned companies. But with the discounts in mind, I’m looking to buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind, GSK, Legal & General Group Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, GSK, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in February, including a cinema chain and…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are still dirt-cheap! 3 bargain shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best bargain stocks to buy. Here are three I think are too cheap…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit all-time highs! Here’s why I’m not sitting on my hands

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the disconnect between the UK economy and the FTSE 100 and why this allows him to continue…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares: my top passive income buy

| John Choong

UK housebuilders don't have a rosy outlook in the near term. Even so, I believe Taylor Wimpey shares are still…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k ISA to target £1,500 a year in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the entirety of his ISA allowance to invest in dividend stocks to achieve…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £250 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £34k second income

| Harshil Patel

Regularly investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA could be the route to a comfortable retirement. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Have I just missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich from dividend stocks?

| Harvey Jones

A host of FTSE 100 dividend stocks have rocketed in recent months. Luckily, there are still plenty of high-yielding bargains…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap FTSE 100 shares today to try and become an ISA millionaire!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Stock market corrections and bear markets are the perfect time to load up on FTSE 100 shares at bargain prices…

Read more »