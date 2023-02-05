Home » Investing Articles » Volatility in UK stocks: a rare chance to buy at attractive prices?

Volatility in UK stocks: a rare chance to buy at attractive prices?

Dr James Fox explains why he’s buying UK stocks now amid the current volatility. But which stocks is he picking right now?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks are well represented in my portfolio. A key reasons for this is valuations. Many sectors in the UK have been trading at discounts for some time. This allows me to benefit from sizeable dividend yields and the prospect of share price gains when sentiment improves.

Over the past year, we’ve seen plenty of volatility. Resource stocks have surged while many other sectors have suffered. This week, we appear to have entered a new pocket of volatility. Investors are looking carefully at central bank signals and earnings reports.

These opportunities don’t come around all that often — maybe just a few times a year. So, amid this backdrop, where am I putting my money?

UK economic challenges

The FTSE 100 might have closed at its highest-ever level, above 7,900, but that’s largely due to surging resource stocks. Looking over 12 months and three years, we can observe that many sectors are trading at discounts.

Despite recent surges, one area of interest in banking. Barclays (LSE:BARC) remains 6% lower over the course of 12 months. A downturn this week is probably reflective of the new forecast that suggests the UK will be the only G7 nation to experience a recession in 2023.

Banks typically perform well when the economy is strong and poorly when it’s weak. But there are several reasons why I’m taking this dip as an opportunity to buy more Barclays stock.

Firstly, a discounted cash flow calculation suggests that Barclays could be undervalued by 70%. That’s based on predicted cash flow, which can be difficult to forecast over 10 years. But it is positive.

Secondly, I don’t perceive the near-term environment to be that negative. Higher interest rates are a major reason for this. Some analysts predict that higher rates could lead to an interest rate tailwind of £5bn in incremental revenue for Barclays by 2025. 

When the stock market collectively moves in one direction, I look at my shortlist of companies I see benefitting from long-term trends. One of those trends is the green agenda.

Near-term challenges concerning the UK’s economy and disposable income are unlikely to have a profound impact on the renewable energy sector. In fact, if anything, I hope they’ll encourage the government to loosen regulations around the sector. Most notably a moratorium on onshore wind farms might end. Onshore wind can be twice as cost-efficient as offshore wind.

Moreover, the green transition is now worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline, according to the CBI.

As such, I’m buying more Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). The trust is well run, offers an attractive 4.8% dividend yield, which increases in line with inflation, and exposure to a very exciting part of the market.

Currently, it’s trading at an 8% discount versus its net asset value (NAV) — which was only updated last month — after a dip this week. As a note, Greencoat said the NAV was calculated using energy prices from Q2, and not Q3 when prices spiked.

Wind can be temperamental, that’s for sure. But broadly I’m excited by the sector and like the stability Greencoat offers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How passive income could help me make a million from shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he's using a patient passive income strategy to try to build himself a seven-figure retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares I’d buy as the index hits record highs!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE index soared above 7,900 points for the first time on Friday. Here are two brilliant blue-chips I'm considering…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget crypto! I’d follow Warren Buffett and make money in my sleep

| Ben McPoland

Crypto doesn’t throw off any cash to build a passive income. So I'd rather follow Warren Buffett's lead and make…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these forgotten FTSE 100 stocks in February?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some FTSE 100 stocks that could well be overlooked by retail investors.…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Got £1,000 to invest during this stock market correction? I would buy FTSE 100 shares with this feature

| Gordon Best

FTSE 100 shares have been volatile in recent months, but companies that have flexibility with pricing might be positioned to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock that could become a ‘money fountain’

| Ben McPoland

Britain's master investor Jim Mellon thinks that global agriculture is going to be disrupted. This former penny stock is a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These stocks are valued at half the FTSE 100 index average!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores several FTSE 100 stocks that trade at considerable discounts versus the index average, using the P/E…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are still cheap despite the recent rally

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he think Rolls-Royce shares are still strong buys, despite them surging since their nadir in…

Read more »