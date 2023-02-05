Home » Investing Articles » 5 diverse income stocks to supercharge my portfolio in 2023!

5 diverse income stocks to supercharge my portfolio in 2023!

Dr James Fox details five income stocks that he’s bought or is looking to buy to enhance his passive income generation in the coming year.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income stocks are those that provide a relatively stable income to shareholders, normally in the form of dividends. Dividends are by no means guaranteed, but some stocks offer a more secure dividend than others.

So, today I’m looking at five dividend-paying stocks to supercharge my passive income generation in 2023.

Lloyds

Lloyds offers a dividend yield around 4.2%. That’s above the index average, and I’m content with it. The dividend coverage ratio in 2021 was 3.8. That means earnings could cover stated dividends 3.8 times — almost twice the threshold of what most investors would consider healthy.

City analysts are forecasting a full-year dividend of 2.4p in 2022, rising to 2.7p and 3p in 2023 and 2024, respectively. That’s why I’m buying more.

Naturally, a downturn in the economy isn’t great for Lloyds or other banks — they tend to be cyclical. But higher interest rates are a huge boost to revenue generation.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is a Chile-based speciality chemicals company focused on the mining and production of iodine, lithium, and other industrial chemicals. 

Lithium has been core to its success over the past two years, sending revenue soaring. The US-listed stock has an 8% dividend yield, and coverage is around 2.2 — that’s pretty healthy.

A downturn in the global economy will put downward pressure on lithium demand. But with China’s reopening largely considered a success, I don’t see that happening. I recently bought this stock.

Unilever

Shares in Unilever have dipped in recent weeks. The London-based firm is a stalwart of the FTSE 100, offering investors defensive characteristics and international reach.

The 3.5% dividend yield is attractive but doesn’t blow me away. However, I’ve recently topped up on this stock because of the aforementioned defensive characteristics and international reach.

With the UK set to go into recession and a global economic slowdown, I want companies that will outperform in these conditions. This is because, when the economy slows, customers tend to stick with the brands they know and love. That will help protect the dividend in 2023.

Greencoat UK Wind

I love this stock at the moment. Greencoat UK Wind is a trust investing in UK wind farms. It owns or has shares in 45 farms across the country, providing enough power for 1.5m homes.

Wind is temperamental, and that’s a challenge that battery storage will need to overcome. But the future for UK wind is bright, especially if there’s an end to the moratorium on onshore wind farms.

Greencoat offers a 4.8% dividend yield and promises to increase it in line with inflation. Coverage was an impressive 3.2 times in 2022. I’m buying more.

The Renewable Infrastructure Group

The Renewable Infrastructure Group is a stock that’s on my wish list, and one I intend to buy in the coming weeks. The firm invests in a portfolio of assets in the renewable energy space across the UK and Europe.

Currently, it offers a 5.2% dividend yield and trades at a slight discount versus its net asset value. The Electricity Generator Levy may prove a hinderance in 2023, but time will tell here. In the long run, I find the exposure to this highly-promising industry and the dividend very attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How passive income could help me make a million from shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he's using a patient passive income strategy to try to build himself a seven-figure retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares I’d buy as the index hits record highs!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE index soared above 7,900 points for the first time on Friday. Here are two brilliant blue-chips I'm considering…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget crypto! I’d follow Warren Buffett and make money in my sleep

| Ben McPoland

Crypto doesn’t throw off any cash to build a passive income. So I'd rather follow Warren Buffett's lead and make…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these forgotten FTSE 100 stocks in February?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some FTSE 100 stocks that could well be overlooked by retail investors.…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Got £1,000 to invest during this stock market correction? I would buy FTSE 100 shares with this feature

| Gordon Best

FTSE 100 shares have been volatile in recent months, but companies that have flexibility with pricing might be positioned to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock that could become a ‘money fountain’

| Ben McPoland

Britain's master investor Jim Mellon thinks that global agriculture is going to be disrupted. This former penny stock is a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These stocks are valued at half the FTSE 100 index average!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores several FTSE 100 stocks that trade at considerable discounts versus the index average, using the P/E…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are still cheap despite the recent rally

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he think Rolls-Royce shares are still strong buys, despite them surging since their nadir in…

Read more »