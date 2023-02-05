Home » Investing Articles » 4 Warren Buffett stocks I’d buy today

4 Warren Buffett stocks I’d buy today

Warren Buffett is known for investing in quality businesses at good prices. Stephen Wright looks at which of Buffett’s stocks might be good buys today.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to investing role models, it’s hard to do much better than Warren Buffett. With a net worth of $108bn, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO’s success speaks for itself.

As a result, there’s always a terrific interest in what the Oracle of Omaha is invested in. And there are quite a few that I think could be great investments at today’s prices.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson isn’t a big Buffett stock. Based on the most recent filing, the stock accounts for 0.02% of the Berkshire portfolio.

I think that there could be a really good opportunity here, though. The stock took a hit earlier this week as a court ruling in its asbestos lawsuits went against it. 

In my view, the price decline is something of an overreaction. Even if the company ends up settling its lawsuits, it has cash put aside to deal with this.

Warren Buffett had terrific success with American Express shares by exploiting negative sentiment during a scandal. I’d look to do something similar by buying J&J shares now.

Verisign

I suspect that Verisign is a stock that many investors might not be familiar with. But it’s the kind of business that Buffett absolutely loves.

The company provides domain registry services for .com and .net websites. Importantly, this part of its business is protected by contract agreements giving it a monopoly.

Furthermore, those contracts renew automatically as long as Verisign maintains its end of the deal. This makes it highly predictable with an extremely good competitive position.

The stock isn’t cheap, at a P/E ratio of around 30. But it’s an under-the-radar stock that I think could reward a patient investor over time with less risk than other shares.

Kraft Heinz

Buffett’s fortunes with Kraft Heinz have been mixed since the company was formed in 2015. As a result, a lot of people think it’s a stock to avoid.

I think that they’re wrong. It’s certainly true that the company has had a patchy record, but I think this is due to mismanagement that is now well in the past.

Today, I see Kraft Heinz as a stable business that can produce solid profits going forward. And the company has been steadily strengthening its balance sheet by reducing its debt.

With a dividend yield of around 4%, I think that the stock is trading at a good price today. I think it’s one of the best stocks to buy in its sector.

Citigroup

Citigroup is a relatively new addition to the Berkshire portfolio. Buffett (or one of his investment managers) began adding shares of the bank at the start of 2022.

The company is currently restructuring to focus on its core strengths. These are a global commercial bank and a US-focused consumer bank.

I suspect that the restructuring process will take a while to complete. And I also think that it will prove expensive. 

But at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.6, I think the stock is dirt cheap. I’d buy Citigroup shares today to hold for the next 10 years as the company becomes more efficient. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, and Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A rare chance to build wealth after the stock market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his strategy to build wealth by investing in undervalued parts of the stock market after the…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

I can’t buy JD Sports shares quickly enough! Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Big news this week increased our writer's enthusiasm for JD Sports shares even further -- which is why he plans…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

£100 a month to invest? I’d go for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With upcoming tax hikes for investors, investing with a Stocks and Shares ISA is becoming essential to build wealth faster.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

FTSE 250: a forgotten stock I’d buy

| John Choong

Despite rising 40% from its 2022 bottom, this FTSE 250 stock hasn't been noticed. So, will I buy some shares…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I’d target £100 in weekly extra income buying shares like this

| Christopher Ruane

Learn how this writer would aim for over £5,000 in extra income annually by investing in quality companies that he…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income right now!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK dividend stocks could be great ways to build long-term wealth. Here's why I'd buy them for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BAE Systems shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

The BAE Systems share price has climbed higher in an insecure world. Here's what my return would have been if…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 investment funds I’d buy right now for a second income

| Royston Wild

Investing in funds could be an effective way to boost my second income. Here are three investments I'd buy now…

Read more »