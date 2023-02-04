Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the long term.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of earning money without working for it is understandably popular. This is known as passive income. It may sound like a pipe dream, but a common and practical way to earn such passive income is investing in shares that pay dividends.

To illustrate this, here is a detailed description of how I would go about investing £300 a month into dividend shares if I wanted to target an average £2,000 each month in extra income.

Saving regularly

I am using £300 as an example, but actually the approach could work with any amount. Investing more or less will quicken or slow the speed at which I could hope to hit my target though.

What I think matters is setting an amount that is achievable, given my own financial circumstances and then getting into a disciplined, regular saving habit.

To do that, I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA

Buying dividend shares

The cornerstone of my plan is buying shares that I hope will regularly pay me passive income in the form of dividends.

That income would come in the future, of course. So I would not simply look at the dividend history of a company to decide if it looked suitable for my approach. Rather, I would try to find great companies with healthy balance sheets I thought might be able to generate substantial amounts of surplus cash in future and use it to pay dividends.

For example, consumer goods firm Unilever owns premium brands that give it pricing power. It operates in an area I expect to see high future customer demand. So it can hopefully keep generating a lot of excess cash it can use to pay dividends.

Spreading my risks

But what if Unilever comes a cropper, for example, because cost inflation eats into its profits?

Even excellent companies can run into difficulties. As a long-term investor I think in years or decades. On that timeframe, it is not just possible that some shares I own could go through a bumpy patch, but I regard it as likely.

Of course, I would still make effort to select high-quality companies with attractive share prices to build my passive income streams. But I would also make sure I diversified across a range of such firms.

Building up to my target

Over time, hopefully my passive income streams would grow. Not only would I keep investing regularly, but I could also reinvest the dividends. That is known as compounding and could help me build my future dividend income faster.

This is a long-term project though. Imagine I invest in shares with an average dividend yield of 5%, for example. Even if I compound dividends, it will be 42 years before I have a big enough portfolio to generate my monthly target of £2,000 in monthly passive income.

That is a long timeframe. But along the way I could build a disciplined saving habit, learn about successful investment, increase the size of my portfolio and, hopefully, grow the regular dividend streams over time. If I decided not to compound them, I could start using those dividends as passive income in my day-to-day life.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here's how I'd invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

7 UK shares that can boost my passive income

| Charlie Carman

Plenty of UK shares offer attractive dividend yields for investors seeking passive income. Our writer looks at seven stocks he'd…

Read more »