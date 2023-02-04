Home » Investing Articles » A top money manager thinks ANOTHER stock market crash is coming in 2023! Here’s what I’d do

A top money manager thinks ANOTHER stock market crash is coming in 2023! Here’s what I’d do

Stocks are on a rally, but don’t relax quite yet. This world-class money manager is predicting a severe stock market crash in 2023!

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the fears of a recession on the rise, investors are becoming agitated by the uncertainty surrounding a potential stock market crash in 2023. And these fears may well be justified.

Last month, legendary British investor Jeremy Grantham released his 2023 outlook letter. And it did not look pretty. For those who are unaware, Grantham co-founded GMO, an investment management firm established in 1977. Since then, its assets under management have grown exponentially, reaching an estimated $65bn.

In his letter, he listed a myriad of factors that potentially point to a 16.7% decline in the S&P 500 by the end of the year. And that was his most optimistic outlook. In the worst-case scenario, he predicts the stock market will crash by as much as 50%!

Does this mean investors should start selling everything and run for the hills? No. Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

Investigating the potential 2023 stock market crash

In the letter, Grantham outlined the main catalysts for a potential looming decline. And it’s nothing that hasn’t been talked about before: Covid-19, Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and interest rates. But what makes him so concerned about a stock market crash is that the current bear market is actually quite unusual.

Throughout history, every bear market has been triggered by different factors. But they share some common characteristics:

  • A drop in corporate profits
  • A housing market slump
  • An economic recession

And yet, none of these has really happened. Looking at some of the latest earnings reports from S&P 500 and even FTSE 100 companies, profits are, on average, up, with some firms even posting record highs. Meanwhile, the housing sector, while showing some signs of weakness, is being fairly resilient. And as for a recession, there has yet to be one.

That’s why Grantham believes a bubble still exists, and a stock market crash could be just around the corner.

What now?

As compelling as Grantham’s arguments are, there is another potential explanation. The central banks’ objective of achieving a “soft landing” is working. That may be naïve thinking, but even Grantham admits there continue to be exciting investment opportunities, even with a potential stock market crash just around the corner.

So what should investors do? Trying to time the market is a loser’s game that often results in investors missing out on substantial wealth. Instead, the best practice, in my experience, is to employ pound-cost averaging. Rather than throwing all available capital into equities in one go, drip-feed it over time.

Using this simple buying strategy, investors can still profit from today’s low prices if the stock market continues to rally. At the same time, if Grantham’s prediction comes true, there will still be plenty of money at hand to capitalise on even cheaper valuations later in the year.

Don’t forget the stock market has a great track record of recovery, driven by high-quality businesses. So while the short-term remains shrouded in uncertainty, the long-term wealth-building potential remains crystal clear.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here's how I'd invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »