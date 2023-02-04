Home » Investing Articles » 2 investment trusts I’d put £10k into

2 investment trusts I’d put £10k into

I reckon investment trusts can make decent long-term homes for the money of busy private investors and I’d choose these two.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a place in my long-term diversified portfolio for investment trusts. And I’m keen on two that have delivered decent returns over many years.

What’s more, they have different but complementary investment strategies. So that adds diversification by strategy to the mix. I’d put £5k into each of them without hesitation right now. However, both these trusts invest in mainly UK listed companies. And that means I’d need to invest elsewhere for international diversification.

Quality and dividends

The first is Finsbury Growth and Income Trust (LSE: FGT). It’s managed by the well-known outperforming fund manager Nick Train. And he focuses on identifying quality companies with the aim of achieving capital and income growth within the trust’s portfolio.

The second is Merchants Trust (LSE: MRCH). It’s managed by Simon GergelAnd he focuses on identifying companies with a high dividend yieldThe trust aims to provide its investors with above average levels of income and income growth. And on top of that, it hopes that long-term capital growth will be a by-product of the strategy. 

So I separate the two investment styles in my head by thinking of FGT as being quality-led and MRCH as being led by the dividend yield. And, to me, the two styles could sit nicely together in a portfolio.

We can get an idea of what quality investing looks like in Finsbury Growth and Income Trust by looking at its top 10 investments by weighting. And they are RELXDiageoLondon Stock ExchangeUnileverBurberryMondelezExperianSageSchroders and Rémy Cointreau.

Those stocks make up around 83% of the trust’s invested funds. Therefore, the portfolio is fairly concentrated. And that can be a good thing because wider diversification could lead to performance similar to a tracker fund. In which case, I could just as well buy a tracker fund with its lower fees.

Wider diversification

Meanwhile, the top 10 holdings of Merchant’s Trust are ShellBritish American TobaccoGSKImperial BrandsBPRio TintoIG GroupSSEDCC and CRH. However, those stocks only make up around 39% of the trust’s invested funds. And that means the portfolio is far less concentrated than Finsbury’s.

Of course, it’s possible for me to invest directly into these 20. But I like the idea of managers looking after a part of my portfolio for me. Nevertheless, just because both these trusts have performed well in the past doesn’t guarantee good performance in the future. And it’s even possible for me to lose money on each trust’s shares.

But I’d be inclined to embrace the risks of share ownership in order to position my portfolio to benefit from upside potential. And I’d dig in with deeper research right now with a view to buying some of each trust’s shares to hold for the long haul.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has positions in Burberry Group Plc and Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Burberry Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, GSK, Imperial Brands Plc, RELX, Sage Group Plc, Schroders Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here's how I'd invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »