Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

Apple shares have fallen 17% over the last 12 months. But the stock has been a great investment over the last decade. So what does Apple’s future look like?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest investment in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio. And Apple shares have been a terrific investment over the last decade.

If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple stock 10 years ago and reinvested the dividends I received, I’d have an investment with a market value of £13,555 today. I think this is a significant gain.

A lot of that return is due to the value of Apple shares increasing – the company’s earnings per share (EPS) has gone from $1.42 to $6.11. But why has this happened and can it continue?

Revenue and profit

The first reason Apple’s shares are more valuable today is that the company makes more money. This is a result of higher revenues and margins.

Revenue growth at Apple has primarily come from its products division. iPhone sales, in particular, have been growing at just over 8% per year over hte last decade and make up 47% of total revenues.

Despite this, the iPhone only accounts for around 16% of new phone shipments globally. That gives me reason to think there’s still room to grow and Apple’s revenue growth can continue.

Inflation notwithstanding, Apple’s profitability has been helped by improving margins over the last 10 years. This is the result of growth in the company’s higher-margin services division.

A decade ago, services accounted for 9% of revenue. Today, that figure has increased to 21%.

Perennial antitrust issues look to me like the biggest obstacle to this trend continuing. But as long as Apple is allowed to persist with the way it runs its App Store, I’m optimistic on this front, too.

Dividends and buybacks

The other reason Apple’s shares are worth more today is the company has increased its shareholder returns. This has come through dividends and share buybacks.

Apple’s dividend has increased from $0.41 in 2013 to $0.90 today. And with the company’s dividend only accounting for 13% of its free cash flow, I think there’s scope for this to grow further. 

At today’s prices, the dividend yield on Apple stock is only 0.6%, though. Share buybacks have accounted for much more of the company’s shareholder return.

Over the last 10 years, Apple has lowered its share count by 37%. That means each remaining share has a greater claim on the company’s total earnings. 

I expect the pace of share buybacks to decrease in the future. Apple has been using its excess cash to repurchase its shares, and the amount of excess cash on its balance sheet has been decreasing.

Despite this, I still expect the company to be able to repurchase its shares at a significant rate using the cash it generates from its operations.

A stock to buy

Apple shares have been a remarkably good investment for Warren Buffett and the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. And the future also looks bright to me.

I think the company will grow more slowly going forward as the pace of share buybacks slows. But I expect the business to keep growing and I’m buying the stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Forget Cash ISAs! I can get 6% a year from these two income stocks

| Harvey Jones

The Bank of England has just increased the base rate to 4% but I can get a better return from…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

2 stocks to buy in February for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at two passive income stocks in February. The first is a FTSE 100 tech company and…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Growth Shares

AIM shares: 3 stocks to beat the market in 2023

| John Choong

Investing in AIM shares can be risky, but they can also bring great returns. I've identified three names that could…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Why I bought Glencore stock in January

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 is packed to the rafters with global mega-miners. Here's why I chose to buy Glencore stock above…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

2 income stocks I think investors should buy in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two income stocks on his radar this month. One is a dividend king and the other is…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Why the Kingfisher share price could make it a top buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Despite recent gains, I think the Kingfisher share price could represent one of the stock market's best long-term buys.

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few FTSE 100 shares

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines his plan to buy FTSE 100 shares in order to target a seven-figure stock market portfolio with…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

ASOS shares rose 71% last month. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After tanking in 2022, ASOS shares have staged a dramatic rebound this year. Here’s what shareholder Edward Sheldon is going…

Read more »