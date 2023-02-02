Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 7.9% dividend yield

Here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 7.9% dividend yield

A strong few months for the FTSE 250 may mean now is the perfect time to pick up dirt-cheap shares. Is this fund as good value as it seems?

Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is up 18% in little over three months, a strong sign that the correction last year was mere investor panic. We’re still some way off all-time highs, so if the tide is turning then now could be a great chance to pick up some undervalued stocks. Here’s one with a superb dividend yield that has caught my eye.

Dirt cheap stock?

The company is called Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LSE:SEQI) and looks for investment opportunities in a range of different sectors. It’s highly diversified, which is great for low-risk investors such as myself. For example, when it looks at construction projects, it has a limit of no more than 20% of its total capital. 

The share price has taken a tumble since the pandemic. The fund is currently down 27.4% from its all-time high in January 2020. Is it undervalued? Here’s what I think.

An excellent dividend yield

Sequoia’s core business model is to provide financial loans for a wide range of infrastructure projects. That might mean a new offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland or a modern student housing block in the Netherlands. 

The company finds value in sectors that put off traditional lenders, usually because risk assessment is difficult. That said, all projects are located in countries in Western Europe or Anglophone countries like the US and Australia. 

The dividend yield is currently at an impressive 7.9% and the company stated in its latest tradings update that it wants to “hold the payout at its current level”.

The portfolio yield for 2022 – the amount the fund generates from investments – was 8.4%, which is in line with its target of 8%-9%. This covers the current dividend yield comfortably. And there is good news in the company’s future, too.

A rosy future?

A potential catalyst is the ongoing increase in interest rates. High interest rates are good for lenders. As the fund lends money, an interest rates rise can increase the net income. In fact, Sequoia themselves state: “These higher interest rates will, all things being equal, result in an improvement in the cash dividend cover ratio. Over time, this may lead to NAV growth, or the opportunity to increase the dividend, or both.”

Interest rates are already at 3.5% in December 2022 and 10.5% inflation seems like it will cause further rises. And with the pandemic now firmly in the rear-view mirror, macroeconomic trends look rosy for lenders like Sequoia. 

Is it a buy?

As Sequoia is a dividend stock, it seems unlikely we’ll see much growth here. And my strongest argument against Sequoia is that with the strong recent FTSE 250 performance, I’m seeing fantastic growth opportunities left, right, and centre. 

Of course, a diversified portfolio is always a good thing. And with Sequoia offering a high dividend and attractive value, I’ll look to open a position next time I have spare cash available.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Forget Cash ISAs! I can get 6% a year from these two income stocks

| Harvey Jones

The Bank of England has just increased the base rate to 4% but I can get a better return from…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

2 stocks to buy in February for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at two passive income stocks in February. The first is a FTSE 100 tech company and…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Growth Shares

AIM shares: 3 stocks to beat the market in 2023

| John Choong

Investing in AIM shares can be risky, but they can also bring great returns. I've identified three names that could…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Apple shares have fallen 17% over the last 12 months. But the stock has been a great investment over the…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Why I bought Glencore stock in January

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 is packed to the rafters with global mega-miners. Here's why I chose to buy Glencore stock above…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

2 income stocks I think investors should buy in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two income stocks on his radar this month. One is a dividend king and the other is…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Why the Kingfisher share price could make it a top buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Despite recent gains, I think the Kingfisher share price could represent one of the stock market's best long-term buys.

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few FTSE 100 shares

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines his plan to buy FTSE 100 shares in order to target a seven-figure stock market portfolio with…

Read more »