Home » Investing Articles » With no savings in January, I’d build passive income in these 2 ways now

With no savings in January, I’d build passive income in these 2 ways now

Jon Smith explains that even after a patchy January, he can still make passive income in 2023 by being smart with his investments.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We can finally turn our backs on January, a month that felt like it went on way too long! I didn’t manage to save that much last month and in some previous years haven’t saved anything in the first weeks of the year either. Yet even if I was starting out with zero cash right now, here are a few ways that I can still make passive income in 2023.

Generating money to then invest

There are two ways I can free up some funds going forward to invest. One way involves reducing my spending habits. So when my February paycheck comes around, my reduction in spending will leave me with a net surplus. I can then take this amount and invest it in stocks to get my year started properly.

The other way is to receive more income. Obviously, this is easier said than done. Yet some annual bonuses get paid at the end of January. So if I’m in a fortunate position to receive this, I can have a surplus of money to put to work this month.

Even though the second idea is more one-off, the first concept (of reducing expenses) will allow me to have a source of savings not only for February, but for the rest of this year.

Investing for potential gains

Now that I’ve figured out how I can generate some savings, my focus turns to investing it. Sure, I want to generate as much income as possible, but I want to do it in a sustainable way. That’s why I’ve got a few methods to take advantage of.

The highest risk option, in my opinion, is to invest now in growth stocks. I’d pick a mix of US tech giants and UK companies. I can find some good value here, due to the aggressive selloff from 2022. Even some large-cap names fell by a considerable amount (Amazon shares dropped by 50%).

I can generate passive income here by trimming profits later this year if my call is correct. If I buy now and we see a strong rebound (which we have started to see in January), the value of my investment will rise. Let’s say I invest £1,000 and the stocks rally by 20% by year-end. From this, I can bank £200 as income and leave the £1,000 invested for 2024.

My risk is that if my view is incorrect and the share price falls, I’ll have no income to take out later this year.

Banking on traditional dividends

A more traditional way for sustainable income generation is via dividends. The current average FTSE 100 dividend yield is a generous 3.54%.

When aiming for sustainable income this year, I don’t need to rock the boat too much. There are 19 FTSE 100 stocks that have been paying a continuous dividend for a decade, or more. I’d aim to pick a selection of these with the highest yields to be able to pick up dividend income later in 2023.

Granted, these companies might not be offering a double-digit percentage yield. But I’d much rather be confident on receiving some income than the possibility of receiving nothing.

I’m aiming to mix together both ideas for income from my savings this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Wednesday 1st February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are on a roll. Is this a trap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares are up 12% in January and have jumped 17% in six months. After this recent strength, could the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Stocks and Shares ISA demand might rocket!

| Royston Wild

The popularity of tax-efficient products like Stocks & Shares ISAs could be about to soar. Here are several reasons why…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming for life-changing gains in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Kevin Godbold

These four investing gurus agree on this approach to investment strategy and for my Stocks and Shares ISA, I'm following…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 27% in a year, this FTSE 100 stock is ringing alarm bells for me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a big-name FTSE 100 stock around which he thinks there are some worrying signs and explains…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Could Cineworld shares come storming back in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

After a dismal 2022, Cineworld shares have had an encouraging start to 2023. Christopher Ruane explains why he still won't…

Read more »

Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple posing with a bunch of flowers in their kitchen on their anniversary
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including a brick manufacturer and…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Could a UK house price crash destroy the FTSE in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

A housing market meltdown looked baked in at the start of the year but optimism is returning and that's good…

Read more »