Home » Investing Articles » These were the FTSE 100’s biggest flops in January!

These were the FTSE 100’s biggest flops in January!

The FTSE 100 index had a good January, rising by 4.3%. While the shares of 86 Footsie firms rose last month, these three stocks slumped.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The first month of 2023 was a good one for UK shares. The FTSE 100 index rose by 4.3% between 30 December 2022 and 31 January 2023. That’s a pretty decent start to the year. Of course, while the vast majority of Footsie shares went up last month, not all did.

Three FTSE 100 flops in 2023

For the record, 16 shares in the FTSE 100 lost value last month. Here are 2023’s three biggest fallers so far:

#1 Fresnillo (-8.9%)

The FTSE 100’s worst-performing share in January is in silver miner Fresnillo. Fresnillo is listed in London, has a dual listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa), and is based in Mexico City. Established in 2008, Fresnillo is the world’s largest producer of primary silver (silver from ore) and Mexico’s second-largest gold miner.

Despite Fresnillo’s pedigree, its stock dropped 8.9% in January. This lowered its market value to around £6bn. Yet at 796p, the shares are still well above their 52-week low of 610.6p, hit on 11 February 2022. Also, the stock is up almost a quarter (+22.5%) over one year. I don’t own Fresnillo shares, but shall add it to my watchlist to keep an eye on it. But I know from experience that mining stocks can be volatile.

#2 AstraZeneca (-5.6%)

AstraZeneca is the UK’s largest ‘Big Pharma’ firm and the second-largest company listed in London. The British-Swedish multinational, based in Cambridge, became a household name following widespread adoption of its Covid-19 vaccines.

Thanks to rapid growth, this FTSE 100 firm’s shares have more than doubled over the past five years, soaring 107.7%. What’s more, the share price has jumped by 22.9% over the past year. Even so, the shares lost 5.6% in January, making them the Footsie’s second-worst performer in 2023.

Though I think of AstraZeneca as a great British success story, I don’t own its shares. At their current price of 10,414p, they trade on a price-to-earnings ratio nearing 100. That’s way too expensive for my tastes as a veteran value investor.

#3 British American Tobacco (-5.6%)

Number three on my list of January’s FTSE 100 flops is tobacco giant British American Tobacco. Established in 1902, the London-based cigarette manufacturer is the world’s largest tobacco company by sales. At the current share price of 3,114p, BAT has a market value of £69.7bn.

Despite slipping by 5.6% in January, BAT shares have only dipped by 1.9% over the past year. Of course, BAT’s products harm and even kill their users — something I know well as a smoker for decades. That’s why BAT is shunned by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investors. Also, this may partly explain why the shares are down a chunky 34.6% in the last five years.

I don’t own BAT shares, but I’d happily buy them for their juicy 7% dividend yield. However, my wife and better half refuses to buy tobacco stocks. So there’s no room for BAT in our family portfolio!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

Fears of a stock market crash are responsible for many sleepless nights in the investment community. Our writer assesses the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When cheap shares go badly wrong!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two cheap shares for their high dividend yields and recovery potential. Sadly, both share prices slumped, leaving…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Growth Shares

UK shares: 3 cheap stocks to buy in February

| John Choong

UK shares yielded a strong performance in January. So, here are three cheap stocks to buy in February before they…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’ll be looking to buy in February

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can be a great way for share pickers to turbocharge their returns. Here are two on…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Earnings: Vodafone shares unmoved by big dividend prospects

| Alan Oscroft

Vodafone shares have had a weak year, despite the stock offering a dividend yield of 8%. Q3 trading sheds some…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

3 stocks to generate a second income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in dividend shares is a perfect way to generate a second income. Here's three stocks that have major potential…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend stocks I’d buy today

| Kevin Godbold

I think the growing stream of income from these two UK dividend stocks would sit well in my diversified portfolio…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

All though there are some risks, I think these two FTSE 100 shares could potentially deliver decent returns in the…

Read more »