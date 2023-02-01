Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £3,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

Here’s how I’d invest £3,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

Our writer considers his top dividend shares for reliable passive income. The search is on for chunky yields, and stable business models.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn extra income, in my opinion. Some of the best stocks provide steady and reliable cash flow to investors.

Currently, the FTSE 100 offers a dividend yield of around 3.5%. Given rising interest rates, that doesn’t strike me as particularly high. But as it’s an average, it masks several high-dividend shares from which I could pick.

For instance, 16 FTSE 100 shares yield more than 6%. That’s much better and more in line with what I would consider.

It’s not enough to just pick shares with the largest yields though. There are several other considerations to take into account.

Factors to consider

As I’m looking for a reliable second income, I want my dividend shares to have a reasonable track record. Those that have been paying dividends to shareholders for more than a decade give me more comfort than those that have just started.

Next, I’d look for stable business models. I want these companies to have survived a long time. That often means they have strong brands, or business models that are difficult to replicate.

Finally, I’d ensure these companies can afford to pay income to shareholders from their earnings. One measure to calculate this is called dividend cover. Ideally, the best dividend stocks have cover of at least 1.5, in my opinion.

Which shares?

Right now, several companies meet my criteria. But with £3,000 to invest, I’d narrow down my list and split my funds across a selection of three.

At the top of my list is British American Tobacco. Its share price has drifted lower over the past month, which has boosted its dividend yield to 7%. That’s an opportunity and if I didn’t already own these shares, I’d buy them today.

With nearly three decades of dividend history, it offers investors a reliable income stream. Its brands are well-known, which offers a competitive advantage.

Bear in mind that the traditional cigarette market is a declining industry in developed countries. But the group is investing in new vaping products, and it’s encouraging to see that this has started to drive growth.

Long-term winner

If I had some spare funds, I’d buy Legal & General Group. This financial services business offers a 7.2% yield and has been distributing income to shareholders for more than 30 years.

Over the past decade, investors would have achieved a 10% annual return. That’s enough to turn £3,000 into £7,781 over that period. One thing to note is that most of those gains would have been due to its chunky dividend.

As many disclaimers note, past performance is no guarantee to future results. That said, with a long-established brand and several diversified businesses within the group, I reckon Legal & General should continue to thrive over time.

Solid opportunity

Lastly, if I had some spare cash, I’d buy shares in Taylor Wimpey. It might sound like an odd time to be investing in a housebuilder. The housing market looks to be cooling, and higher mortgage rates could put pressure on buyers.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates further over the coming months, but with inflation now falling, rate hikes thereafter could be limited.

This could be an opportunity to buy a quality business with a solid 7% yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A FTSE director just invested £306k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just spotted a substantial director purchase within the FTSE 100 index. Should he follow the 'insider' into the…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: are they still cheap enough to buy in February?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares are up a staggering 60% from their low point last year. But with the stock now above £1,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This stock is 7% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio. Should I buy it?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at one of Warren Buffett’s top holdings. Is the stock worth buying for his own…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Artificial intelligence has arrived! Here are the AI stocks I’ve bought for 2023 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is already getting a lot of attention in 2023. Here's a look at some AI stocks Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

With no savings in January, I’d build passive income in these 2 ways now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that even after a patchy January, he can still make passive income in 2023 by being smart…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Wednesday 1st February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are on a roll. Is this a trap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares are up 12% in January and have jumped 17% in six months. After this recent strength, could the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Stocks and Shares ISA demand might rocket!

| Royston Wild

The popularity of tax-efficient products like Stocks & Shares ISAs could be about to soar. Here are several reasons why…

Read more »