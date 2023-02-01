Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

All though there are some risks, I think these two FTSE 100 shares could potentially deliver decent returns in the years ahead.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m optimistic about the prospects for several FTSE 100 shares right now. And if I wasn’t already fully invested, would research some with the idea of holding for the long term.

For example, I like the look of Ashstead (LSE: AHT), the equipment rental company.

In December 2022, the firm released the half-year results report covering the period to 31 October. And the directors said the business had seen “ongoing momentum in robust end markets”. Indeed, revenue rose by 26% year on year. And adjusted earnings per share shot up by 32%.

A resilient business

The business has shown remarkable resilience over the past few years. And that’s even through the pandemic. Revenue, earnings and cash flow have all been generally trending up. And City analysts expect earnings to rise by single-digit percentages this year and next.

On top of that, predictions are for the shareholder dividend to increase by around 10% each year too. However, the level of yield is nothing to be excited about. With the share price near 5,360p, the forward-looking dividend yield is a mere 1.5% for the trading year to 30 April 2024.

There are undoubted cyclical risks involved when holding this stock. But I reckon there’s also an underlying long-term growth story at play. And I’m tempted to hop on board because the forward-looking earnings multiple looks fair to me at its level near 16.

But I’m also keen on DCC (LSE: DCC), the sales, marketing and support services company. The business is active in the energy, healthcare and technology sectors.

 In November last year, the first-half report showed decent progress. Revenue rose by 44% year on year and adjusted earnings were almost 7% higher. But the company also reported vibrant acquisition activity. And net debt increased from around £54m at the start of the period to about £782m by the end of it. 

 A positive outlook

Looking ahead, the directors expect the year ending 31 March to deliver “profit growth and development”. And that’s despite “the challenging macro environment at present”.

Meanwhile, City analysts expect earnings to grow by around 28% in the current trading year. And by almost 4% in the year to March 2024. But on top of that, they predict mid-single-digit percentage increases in the shareholder dividend each year too.

I like the steady financial progress DCC has made over the past few years. And although there are no guarantees, I’m optimistic the firm can continue its modest acquisitive and organic growth in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, with the share price near 4,622p, the forward-looking dividend yield is near 4.3%. And I reckon that’s attractive because the compound annual growth rate of the dividend is running near 9.5%.

However, there are many moving parts in this business. And debt has been on the rise. So, I reckon both those things add some risks for shareholders. But nevertheless, I’m tempted to buy some of the shares to hold for the long term. And I’d aim to collect that stream of rising dividends while waiting to benefit from the steady growth that may hopefully continue.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy 7 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock for £1 a day in passive income

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 stocks often offer investors high dividend yields. Here's one I'd buy to target a regular passive income stream…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Earnings: are GSK shares a buy after a big earnings rise?

| Alan Oscroft

Do GSK shares provide one of the FTSE 100's most reliable dividends right now? Full-year 2022 results show steady progress.

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

4 key themes affecting the Scottish Mortgage share price

| Charlie Carman

The Scottish Mortgage share price is directly linked to the sectors to which the investment trust is exposed. These are…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £3,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer considers his top dividend shares for reliable passive income. The search is on for chunky yields, and stable…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A FTSE director just invested £306k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just spotted a substantial director purchase within the FTSE 100 index. Should he follow the 'insider' into the…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Growth Shares

Rolls-Royce shares: are they still cheap enough to buy in February?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares are up a staggering 60% from their low point last year. But with the stock now above £1,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This stock is 7% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio. Should I buy it?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at one of Warren Buffett’s top holdings. Is the stock worth buying for his own…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Artificial intelligence has arrived! Here are the AI stocks I’ve bought for 2023 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is already getting a lot of attention in 2023. Here's a look at some AI stocks Edward Sheldon…

Read more »