Home » Investing Articles » The IAG share price has soared 30% this month! Am I too late to buy?

The IAG share price has soared 30% this month! Am I too late to buy?

The IAG share price has had a first class performance so far in 2023. But is it enough to make this investor want to check in for the journey?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a flying start to the year for British Airways parent IAG (LSE: IAG). The IAG share price has risen 30% since the beginning of the month.

That might look like take-off after the shares only gained 7% in the past 12 months combined. So should I buy now?

Aviation tailwinds

The share price lift reflects a number of factors.

With the last major bastion of widespread pandemic restrictions – China – easing them this month, investor optimism around the outlook for aviation demand globally has increased. A normalising travel environment could help airlines post bigger revenues after a tough few years.

That comes on top of an improving performance at IAG already.

In the first nine months of last year, the company’s revenues more than quadrupled compared to the prior year period. By the third quarter, it had got back to the same level of revenues it had generated prior to the pandemic, even though it was operating at lower capacity. As it adds more flights, capacity ought to grow – meaning that revenues could be set to keep climbing.

It is not just the top line that is exciting investors. The bottom line is also much improved, with the company earning €199m after tax and exceptional items for the first nine months of last year, compared to an equivalent loss of €2bn in the same period a year earlier. Net debt fell by a welcome €0.6bn, although remains a hefty €11bn.

Soaring IAG share price

But those results were published in late October and January has seen no new company-specific news announcements.

So, why have IAG shares jumped so much in the past few weeks?

My own view is that this probably reflects investors starting the year with an increasingly upbeat view about the likely strong demand for passenger aviation. Such demand could help IAG grow revenues further.

I also expect strong progress on profitability, as operations largely return to their pre-pandemic norms, which could help restore former profit margins.

There are headwinds too, though. Fuel costs remain high and inflation continues to threaten profit margins. On top of that, weak economic performance in many markets could dampen passenger demand.

My move

In fact, I feel the IAG share price may have got ahead of itself this month.

The business is looking in better shape than it has done for a while. But it is saddled with a lot of debt at a time of rising interest rates. Profit margins remain thin. The company benefits from owning well-known brands, but my own experiences with BA of late have done little to inspire customer loyalty. That makes me wonder whether in the long term, years of cost-cutting could be detrimental to business health.

Given that, I think a market capitalisation of over £8bn looks high enough for now. I do not see the sort of obvious value here that might make me invest in the company.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Analysts love these 2 FTSE 100 stocks. Should I buy them in February?

| Harvey Jones

I've been looking at two FTSE 100 stocks that are widely admired by City analysts. I'd buy one of them,…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’d happily buy to hold for the next 10 years!

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best is looking for all-weather companies to hold for the long term. Here’s a handful of UK shares that…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After 888 shares crash, here’s what investors need to know

| Alan Oscroft

After seeing a 30% tumble in less than two days, anyone with 888 Holdings shares in their portfolio will want…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

I’m buying 272 shares of this top stock for £1,000 in passive income

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook wants to increase the passive income he receives when he retires in over a decade. He’s going to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

These 3 bombed-out FTSE 100 shares look grim

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares are the index's worst performers over the past 12 months. I already own one of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Down 89%, are Lloyds shares finally a buy in February 2023?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares have been among the FTSE 100’s worst performers in recent years. But do tailwinds make now a great…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the 7%+ British American Tobacco dividend yield safe?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer appreciates receiving a British American Tobacco dividend payment each quarter. But should he keep expecting one in future?

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 classic but costly stock market clangers to avoid!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes avoiding this handful of common stock market pitfalls can improve his long-term investment returns and financial health.

Read more »