Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Nio stock 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in Nio stock 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Nio stock has crashed since reaching astronomic highs during the pandemic. Here’s what my return would have been if I’d invested in Tesla’s Chinese rival.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has attracted significant investor interest in recent years. In 2022, Cathie Wood’s ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF took a position in the company for the first time, although the innovation-focused portfolio manager has since trimmed her stake to buy more shares in Nio’s US competitor, Tesla.

Admittedly, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer staged an incredible rally during the pandemic. However, its share price has since crashed after peaking in January 2021.

So, how much would I have if I had invested £1,000 in the firm two years ago? Let’s explore.

Two-year return

Two years ago, the Nio share price stood at $59.03. Using the exchange rate at the time, I could have purchased 23 shares, leaving £9.35 as spare change.

Today, the share price has collapsed to just $12.71. This is perhaps unsurprising as the company’s had to grapple with two challenging years.

Strict Covid-19 lockdowns in China and an accompanying economic slowdown caused severe supply chain issues at the firm’s production factories in the city of Hefei, which damaged the investment outlook for the stock.

Converted back into sterling, the total value of my investment would have shrunk to £236.22. That’s a disastrous -76% return.

To add to the pain, Nio doesn’t pay dividends, so I’d have no passive income to add to my calculations.

The outlook for Nio stock today

After a massive haircut, how does Nio stock look today?

Well, there are signs of a budding recovery. The share price has rocketed in 2023, with a 32% gain this year to date. The rebound is supported by some promising financial results. Over the fourth quarter of 2022, the business delivered over 40,000 vehicles — a 60% increase on the year before.

What’s more, the company has ambitious expansion plans. After starting its 2021 European launch in Norway, Nio now offers its new models — the ET7, EL7, and ET5 — in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands. It’s eyeing up an entry into the UK market by the end of this year.

The business also has a goal to operate battery swap stations across the globe, which allow for faster charging. Each station can hold up to 13 batteries and is the size of around six car parking spaces. Nio wants to implement 4,000 stations worldwide by the end of 2025, including over 1,000 outside China.

However, the company faces risks from homegrown and overseas competition. Although Nio has established itself as a market leader in the premium EV sector in China, it fell behind rival Li Auto in 2022. Li Auto delivered around 133,000 vehicles, overtaking Nio’s 122,000.

In addition, Tesla’s beginning to make inroads into the lucrative Chinese market. CEO Elon Musk recently announced price cuts between 6% and 13.5% for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China.

Would I buy?

I think the prospects for Nio shares are improving as China reopens. This represents the removal of a major headwind to further growth and hopefully bodes well for the company’s expansion plans.

However, intensifying competition worries me. The firm faces a tough fight for market share, both at home and abroad. Overall, I’m steering clear of Nio stock for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no positions in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I’d buy in February 

| Harvey Jones

I like buying top FTSE 100 stocks at a discount. February could be a good time to go shopping for…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d spend £9 a day on FTSE shares to target £1,000 in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

For under a tenner a day, this writer reckons he could build a four-figure annual income in a few years…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy easyJet shares, and 1 reason to avoid

| Alan Oscroft

easyJet shares were hammered in 2022, but they've started on a tentative recovery. And the company is upbeat about the…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

My top 2 stocks to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks there are some attractive opportunities in the market at the moment. Here's his choice for two quality…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Will the soaring Tesla stock price kickstart Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has jumped almost two-thirds in a matter of weeks. That could boost Scottish Mortgage shares -- so will…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d aim to build a FTSE 250 portfolio starting with these 5 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

Many FTSE 250 businesses have the potential to build up decent growth in earnings over time, such as these five…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy in February to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these two UK growth shares are too cheap to ignore. Here's why I'm considering buying both for my…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With no savings at 35, I’d buy this dividend stock to start earning monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that buying shares in this monthly dividend stock could be a great way to start an investment…

Read more »