Home » Investing Articles » 888 Holdings shares crash 25% on legal probe

888 Holdings shares crash 25% on legal probe

888 Holdings shares crashed by a quarter on Monday morning, following two shock announcements. After falling 70% in a year, is this stock a busted flush?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Monday morning brought brutal news for shareholders in online-gambling group 888 Holdings (LSE: 888), as its shares collapsed by more than a quarter following a shock regulatory announcement.

As I write on Monday morning, 888 Holdings shares stand at 74.85p, down a whopping 27.5% on Friday’s close. They fell even further earlier in the day to a 52-week low of 73.3p. That’s a far cry from their 52-week high of 292.8p, hit almost a year ago on 11 February 2022.

Here’s how the 888 Holdings share price has crumbled in the short and medium term:

Five days-24.0%
2023 YTD-14.0%
One month-13.9%
Six months-48.2%
One year-70.7%
Five years-73.1%

888 Holdings shares have crashed by more than seven-tenths over one year and by almost three-quarters over the past half-decade. So what’s the latest bad news?

CEO quits after suspected money laundering

In the latest of a long line of unpleasant updates, the company revealed that it had launched an internal investigation into suspected money laundering by VIP customers. This led to several Middle East accounts being suspended. In total, these customers account for about £50m in yearly revenues, or around 3% of 888’s total.

Following this shock revelation, chief executive Itai Pazner announced his resignation, after four years leading the group. Pazner had been at the Gibraltar-based company for more than 20 years. Earlier this month, finance chief Yariv Dafna announced his departure at the end of March.

The group is burdened with debt

To be honest, this bad news is just the latest in a series of unfortunate events for 888 and its share price. In 2022, the group was fined £9.4m by the UK’s Gambling Commission for compliance failings.

Also, the company paid £1.95bn in July 2022 for the non-US operations of rival William Hill, including 1,500 UK betting shops. This has left the group with £1.8bn of debt on its balance sheet, more than five times its current market value of around £330m. Yikes.

888 Holdings looks too risky for me

I don’t own shares in 888 Holdings — and I wouldn’t buy any today, even at their much-reduced price. With discretionary spending falling due to soaring inflation and sky-high energy bills, Brits are cutting their outgoings. I imagine few people bet heavily when they can barely cover their basic expenses.

Also, with interest rates rising, the group’s floating-rate debt pile looks like a huge burden to me. Indeed, the company has already made reducing net debt its top priority until end-2025. Also, a UK government review is likely to tighten ‘safer gambling’ rules, hitting 888’s revenues yet further.

In summary, I see 888 Holdings as a high-risk stock and, therefore, unsuitable for me as a veteran value and income investor. However, I could be wrong and the gambling group might bounce back as the economy rebounds. But I will leave these plunging shares to investors with bigger risk appetites than mine. As one old stock-market saying goes, “Never catch a falling knife!”

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? I’d buy these dividend shares for solid returns!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of the dividend shares he'd invest in with £500 to spare. So, where is he…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

The BT share price is up, but there’s still a 6% dividend yield

| Alan Oscroft

BT's share price has gained 14% so far in 2023, after a dismal 2022. Is this a great time to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top shares to buy as countries around the world, and their citizens, look…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Dividends tipped to fall in 2023! A UK income stock I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

Dividends from British shares are expected to fall as the economy struggles. But many UK stocks are still expected to…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Does the Legal & General dividend forecast make it a great buy for income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the Legal & General dividend forecast and explains why he'd be happy to buy the shares…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’m looking to emulate Warren Buffett and buying these stocks now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he's following a Warren Buffett value investing strategy, buying UK stocks before the market recovers.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to double my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks share prices might have fallen too far and now could represent a once-in-a-decade-opportunity to double his wealth.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Don’t ignore the dividend potential of the FTSE 100 index

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has a fine dividend record, and rolling them back into my tracker alongside regular investments has driven…

Read more »