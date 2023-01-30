Home » Investing Articles » £500 to invest? I’d buy these dividend shares for solid returns!

£500 to invest? I’d buy these dividend shares for solid returns!

Dr James Fox details some of the dividend shares he’d invest in with £500 to spare. So, where is he putting his money?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares form the majority of my portfolio. I look for stocks providing stable returns and aim for some upward movement in the share price.

So, what would I do if I had £500 to invest right now? Well, I do have an amount to invest currently, and I’m looking to split in three ways — all income stocks.

Here’s my choices.

Fast-growing telecoms provider

I like dividend stocks with potential to grow, and Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) certainly offers growth. Telecoms in emerging markets is clearly an area that has enormous potential.

The telecoms outfit, which currently offers a 3.5% dividend yield, also provides payment solutions. Increasingly, we’re seeing telecoms companies move into the payment solutions and finance market. And it makes sense as many of us use our phones for banking.

Less than half of adults in Africa have a bank account. Clearly, the market is ripe for growth, assuming the conditions are there to support it — however, the current macroeconomic conditions could be challenging.

Airtel Africa trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6, while a discounted cash flow model — which is naturally subject to assumptions about future cash flow — suggests the stock should have a fair price of 500p. That’s 300% above the current price.

I’m yet to buy this stock, but I’m looking to add it to my portfolio in the coming weeks.

UK renewables

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) provides me with a dividend yield of 4.8% and plenty of growth potential. The trust looks to increase its dividend payments in line with CPI, which is excellent in this current environment. Plus, I’m also fairly bullish on the UK wind sector.

One thing that makes me bullish is the anticipated end to a moratorium on onshore wind. Onshore wind can be twice as cost-efficient as offshore wind, making it among the cheapest energy sources.

The UK is a windy nation, and that’s great for the sector’s potential. But I’m hoping to see more developments in battery tech in the coming years to deal with the temperamental nature of wind. I’m already a shareholder, but I’m looking to buy more.

Investment supermarket

I use Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) for my investments and I also invest in the stocks and shares supermarket.

The Bristol-based firm has 1,754,000 active clients, a figure that keeps growing, albeit at a slower rate versus the pandemic. It is the UK’s market-leading investment platform, but it is facing increasing competition from newcomers.

I’d buying more because of trends in investment, with more people taking their investments into their own hands, and because the platform is, in many ways, superior to its competitors. Hargreaves is also investing £150m to improve its offering.

Despite having huge grow potential, I also find the 4.6% dividend yield particularly attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for a second income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he’d spread his investments across three FTSE 100 stocks in an effort to generate passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’d invest £200 a month in Tesco shares to build £750 a year in passive income

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to build a lifelong passive income from a spread of FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Should I add Tesco…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares the FTSE 100’s best long-term buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Diageo shares have been looking strong over the past couple of years, and the company has just upped its dividend…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

The Ilika share price has doubled this month! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Since the start of 2023, the Ilika share price has soared 145% in a matter of weeks. Christopher Ruane looks…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 90% in months, can the Aston Martin share price keep recovering?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has nearly doubled in under three months. But our writer continues to see big risks…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

888 Holdings shares crash 25% on legal probe

| Cliff D'Arcy

888 Holdings shares crashed by a quarter on Monday morning, following two shock announcements. After falling 70% in a year,…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

The BT share price is up, but there’s still a 6% dividend yield

| Alan Oscroft

BT's share price has gained 14% so far in 2023, after a dismal 2022. Is this a great time to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top shares to buy as countries around the world, and their citizens, look…

Read more »