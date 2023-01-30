Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy easyJet shares, and 1 reason to avoid

3 reasons to buy easyJet shares, and 1 reason to avoid

easyJet shares were hammered in 2022, but they’ve started on a tentative recovery. And the company is upbeat about the full year.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The demise of Flybe was sad, thought at least it’s good news for employees that Ryanair Holdings and easyJet (LSE: EZJ) are crying out for staff. It made me think about investing in airlines. And if I were to pick one, I think I’d buy easyJet shares.

The share price is up more than 50% so far in 2023, so I’d have missed the 2022 low point if I buy now. But we’re still looking at a 70% fall over the past five years, and the aviation business is only just getting back off the ground. So I see the possibility of a fair bit more recovery potential here.

Manageable debt

What are the three things I like about easyJet right now? Firstly, easyJet does shoulder a bit of a debt burden. The airline recorded net debt of £1.1bn at 31 December 2022. But the company has a market cap of £3.8bn. And considering what it’s has been through, I think that’s manageable.

International Consolidated Airlines, by contrast, had net debt at 30 September of £9.7bn. That’s more than its entire market cap of £8.4bn.

Ryanair has considerably less debt than easyJet, so it would win on that measure alone. But there’s one thing would keep me from buying it.

Our survey said…

Ryanair, probably easyJet’s closest competitor, consistently scores poorly on customer satisfaction. Maybe that doesn’t matter if it’s making money. But there’s little differentiation between airlines, and what difference there is might count in the long term.

Often there’s no alternative for a specific flight. But whenever I’ve had the choice, I’ve chosen easyJet ahead of Ryanair.

Besides, when I buy shares in a company, I think about it as if I owned the whole company. And I don’t want to own a company whose customers consistently rate it poorly. By contrast, easyJet usually scores much better.

Valuation

Forecasts suggest easyJet should return to profit in 2023. That would put the shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22. The company has just said that “based on current high levels of demand and strong bookings, easyJet anticipates beating the current market profit expectations for FY23“.

Analysts have the P/E coming down in the next couple of years too. For September 2025, it could be under 12. And we might even see a dividend, currently put at 4%.

I think that’s a decent valuation for a recovery candidate at this stage, especially as the economic background might not turn out as painful as feared.

Airline

So what’s the reason I’d avoid easyJet shares? Even if it might be the best to buy now, I see big risk in the airline business.

It shows in longer-term share prices. Over the past 20 years, easyJet shares have been hugely volatile. They’ve come in slightly below the FTSE 100 overall. But investors unlucky enough to have bought when they were soaring in 2015 will still be sitting on big losses.

For a high-risk business, I’d want more potential upside than from the index as a whole. And I’m just not seeing it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I’d buy in February 

| Harvey Jones

I like buying top FTSE 100 stocks at a discount. February could be a good time to go shopping for…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d spend £9 a day on FTSE shares to target £1,000 in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

For under a tenner a day, this writer reckons he could build a four-figure annual income in a few years…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Nio stock 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Nio stock has crashed since reaching astronomic highs during the pandemic. Here's what my return would have been if I'd…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

My top 2 stocks to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks there are some attractive opportunities in the market at the moment. Here's his choice for two quality…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Will the soaring Tesla stock price kickstart Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has jumped almost two-thirds in a matter of weeks. That could boost Scottish Mortgage shares -- so will…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d aim to build a FTSE 250 portfolio starting with these 5 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

Many FTSE 250 businesses have the potential to build up decent growth in earnings over time, such as these five…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy in February to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these two UK growth shares are too cheap to ignore. Here's why I'm considering buying both for my…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With no savings at 35, I’d buy this dividend stock to start earning monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that buying shares in this monthly dividend stock could be a great way to start an investment…

Read more »