Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 197 shares of this stock for a £1,000 passive income

I’d buy 197 shares of this stock for a £1,000 passive income

Reliable dividend yields can help build lucrative passive income streams in the long run. Here’s a stock that might just do that.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To generate a reliable and expanding passive income, I want to find shares with solid fundamentals and plenty of long-term dividend potential. There are undoubtedly plenty of UK shares that match this description. And yet it’s an American firm that’s caught my attention this week. Why? Because it’s in the process of taping into a $13.1trn market opportunity!

Shaping the world’s digital infrastructure

The company in question is Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI). It owns and leases network infrastructure in the US to some of the largest telecommunication businesses, including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. In total, the group’s asset portfolio contains more than 40,000 mobile towers, 115,000 mobile nodes, and roughly 85,000 miles of fibre optic cables.

Customers pay a monthly rent to borrow the infrastructure for their own businesses. This means a steady and reliable stream of cash flow. After all, client contracts typically last a minimum of five years, with some extending to as much as 15 years. And with prices incrementally increasing each year, revenue and earnings have steadily risen. Subsequently, dividends have followed suit, creating a passive income stream that’s growing by an average of 9.4% annually.

Investing in mobile towers is hardly the most exciting enterprise. However, an independent report by research group IHS Market has revealed a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity within 5G. The fifth-generation telecommunication technology is capable of near-zero latency. That’s a critical requirement for evolving systems like autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, automated farming equipment, remote surgery, and countless other applications.

That’s why 5G is expected to boost global GDP by 10.8% over the next decade. And Crown Castle is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this technological revolution.

Building a £1,000 passive income

Today, the business trades at a stock price of $145 and returns $6.26 per share in dividends annually. This places the yield at a tasty 4.3%. Based on the current exchange rates (£1,000 roughly equals $1,230), I would need to buy 197 shares to hit my passive income target.

Unfortunately, that’s not the cheapest of transactions since I would need around $28,500 (£23,000). However, hitting this goal isn’t as impossible as it may seem. Something as simple as a FTSE 250 index tracker has historically delivered an annual return of 10.6%. If I were to invest just £500 a month into one, I could theoretically generate the required capital in just over three years.

As exciting as that sounds, there are, of course, risks. Setting up telecommunication infrastructure isn’t cheap. Consequently, Crown Castle has and continues to rely on debt financing. This is becoming increasingly expensive due to rising interest rates.

Furthermore, historical performance is usually a poor indicator of future results. And the FTSE 250 may not be as generous in the coming years. So it could take longer to amass the required capital, especially if exchange rates move in an adverse direction in the meantime.

Despite these caveats, the investment case remains compelling, in my eyes. And that’s why I’m tempted to snatch up some shares for my own income portfolio once more capital becomes available.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Crown Castle. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is drawing on Warren Buffett's wisdom in considering how he would invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Owning Lloyds shares has been a long-term disaster. What now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he reckons the current Lloyds share price might offer value for his portfolio -- but is…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

6.2% yield! Should I buy this FTSE dividend stock for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields at this FTSE 100 stock are expected to soar well above the industry average for the next two…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K ISA to target £1,600 in annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

How would our writer aim to build a four-figure passive income if he had a spare £20,000 in his ISA?…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£1,000 to invest? I’d buy bargain FTSE 100 shares in this stock market correction

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in cheap FTSE 100 shares right now may be volatile in the short term, but it could lead to…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: could I double my money amid clearing skies?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Rolls-Royce shares still offer the chance to generate big returns despite its recent surge.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 hidden-gem AIM shares to buy today!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland plans to buy two small-cap shares that are trading for pennies. Both stocks have the potential to trade…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

1 of the best ex-penny stocks to buy for the new bull market?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Looking for the best UK shares to buy for the new bull market? This ex-penny stock could be perfectly positioned…

Read more »