Home » Investing Articles » I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares on sale!

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares on sale!

Our writer’s straightforward investing philosophy involves aiming to pay less for more. This is how he’s applying it to snap up cheap UK shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to investing, not many people have as strong a track record as billionaire Warren Buffett. That is why I apply some of the principles used by the Sage of Omaha when finding shares to buy for my portfolio. My main focus is on UK shares not American ones – but I think the same principles apply on both sides of the pond when it comes to hunting for bargain investments! Here is how I am going about it at the moment.

Getting clear about value

Successful investing relies on being able to identify value, whether it is obvious or hiding in plain sight.

If I pay more for a share than it is worth, over the long term I am unlikely to do well in the stock market. But if I can find shares that sell for less than their intrinsic value — ideally much less — then hopefully over time that value will shine through and my investment will reward me.

Different approaches

Spotting value can be difficult. Different investors use a variety of methods to determine it. Indeed, that range of opinions about what any given share is worth helps explain why stocks move around in value even when the business itself is stable.

Valuation is not easy. Think about a company like ITM Power, which is loss-making, or miner Greatland Gold which is not only loss-making but has no revenues to boot. On what basis ought UK shares like these to be valued?

Looking for great companies

The answer is a matter of individual investing choice. That choice can have big financial consequences. After all, as an investor I am looking to buy slices of companies for less than I think they are worth.

I start by looking for companies I think have outstanding commercial prospects. Although I prefer a firm to have a business model that has proven profitable for it already, this assessment is a forward-looking one. So I look to see whether a company has assets like unique technology or a strong brand, that can help it profit over the long term from customer demand.

How to value shares

I then look at a company’s finances. For example, if it has big profits but also large debts, then it may cut its dividend.

We have seen that scenario unfold before at Vodafone. The telecom giant’s current share price suggests that some investors see a risk it could happen again.

Taken overall, understanding a company’s future prospects and its finances can help me assign a rough value to it. If I cannot do that, for example, because its accounting methods are too vague or business outlook is highly unpredictable, then typically I simply would not invest.

I’m buying UK shares

But sometimes I do see a share that I think is “on sale” compared to its value.

There may be a reason for that I do not grasp fully at the time. To help reduce the risk of such poor investments for my overall portfolio, I always keep it diversified.

I have been using this approach lately to buy UK shares I think are on sale. Indeed, I recently bought into Vodafone with just this method. I continue to look for bargains right now!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is targeting revenue growth, margin expansion, share buybacks, and dividend increases in his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price a brilliant bargain or an investment trap?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price offers terrific value at first glance. But does its low valuation suggest something is rotten with…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

After the Tullow Oil share price crunch, should I buy again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tullow Oil share price is way below the levels I last bought and sold at. With debt slowly reducing,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

This is January’s most hated FTSE 100 stock. I’d buy it

| Harvey Jones

Analysts don't rate this FTSE 100 stock and it isn't hard to see why. So why do I think it…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d much rather hold top dividend stocks like these 2

| Harvey Jones

The Bitcoin price has climbed above $23,000 but I'm shunning crypto in favour of solid FTSE 100 dividend stocks.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can the NatWest share price keep on climbing?

| Alan Oscroft

The NatWest share price has been on a tear so far in 2023, with full-year results for 2022 coming our…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares I’m poised to pounce on

| Kevin Godbold

My watchlist of FTSE shares is up-to-date, and as soon as spare funds arrive I'll dig in with deeper research…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett bought 9.5% of this company in 2022. Should I buy in now?

| Matt Cook

Warren Buffett has made an uncharacteristically short-term bet on this company. Ex-holder Matt Cook wonders if he should the same.

Read more »