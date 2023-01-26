Home » Investing Articles » Earnings: why IG Group Holdings shares are gaining

Earnings: why IG Group Holdings shares are gaining

IG Group Holdings shares have started 2023 weakly. But could a positive set of first-half results mark the start of an upturn?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market might be gaining ground, but the bullishness hasn’t spread to IG Group Holdings (LSE: IGG) shares so far. At least, not until interim results were released Thursday, that is. As I write, the share price is up a couple of percent on the day.

The headline was impressive, boasting “a record half of revenues through diversified growth.”

That’s a 10% rise in total revenue to £519.1m. It led to £24.2m in net interest income, compared to a loss of £0.4m in the first half of the previous year.

But, in the current economic climate, there were downsides to the half too. Total operating costs rose by 25%, to £279.9m. That still leaves a strong operating margin, though. But bottom-line profit before tax declined by 2%. And adjusted earnings per share (EPS) dipped 1.8% to 49.7p.

Cash

The main attraction for me is IG’s healthy cash position, and its returns to shareholders.

The company was already engaged in a £150m share buyback programme, announced in July 2022. Some £114.1m of that was completed in the half. That buyback is now extended by an extra £50m, to £200m.

IG has also lifted its interim dividend, from 12.96p per share to 13.26p. That’s only a 2.3% increase, mind. And it’s not close to keeping up with today’s inflation. Still, considering the financial pressures on customers, it sounds to me like the half went well.

Betting

IG’s business is mainly in contract for difference (CFD) and spread betting. Investors can skip buying and selling shares and just make bets on where the prices are going, which might sound risky. And it is.

In fact, IG’s trading website says, right at the top that “76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.”

That tells me two things. One is that I should steer well clear of gambling on such things. The other is that providing them sounds like a profitable business, and IG Group shares might be good to buy.

Outlook

Analysts appear optimistic. The forecast dividend, while perhaps not growing strongly this year, looks set to yield around 5.6%. And over the next couple of years, City pundits see it rising above 6%.

We’re looking at modest price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations too, of only around nine.

Guidance from the company itself is bullish, with it saying “we are reiterating our medium-term guidance for our business portfolios, targeting 5-7% growth in the Core Markets+ and 25-30% growth in the High Potential Markets per annum.”

Verdict

I think the biggest risk here comes from IG’s market itself. Whether a punter sees it as investing or gambling, it’s very speculative. And right now, spare cash to indulge in the practice is under pressure. Inflation is probably not going to peak as high as feared, but it’s still painful.

So I think I take a more cautious view of the outlook than the company itself. But that dividend yield does look tempting. I’d rate IG Group Holdings a possible buy. But I see more attractive dividends out there, with lower risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

5 dividend shares I’d buy today to target £120 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of UK dividend shares, our writer thinks he could earn an average monthly passive income…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Earnings: why the Diageo share price is falling today

| Ben McPoland

The drinks giant has reported its interim results, and the stock is on the slide. Does the falling Diageo share…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The FTSE is still full of dirt-cheap income stocks. I’m buying these bargains

| Harvey Jones

I'm building my retirement portfolio on cheap UK income stocks and I'm happy to report that there are still plenty…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million — buying just a few FTSE shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he'd target a million by investing in carefully selected shares from the FTSE 100 index.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest like Warren Buffett to aim to get rich and retire in style

| Harvey Jones

Those who doubted ace investor Warren Buffett have got it wrong again. Figures show his strategy works through thick and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares are up 55% – is this FTSE high flyer a buy?

| John Choong

easyJet shares have continued their monumental recovery and are up an eye-popping 55% already this year. Is the airline a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

A high-yield stock I’d buy right now for dividend growth

| Kevin Godbold

With analysts predicting dividend growth ahead, I think this high-yield stock is attractive right now for my diversified shares portfolio.

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Growth Shares

Alphabet: a FAANG stock to buy before February

| John Choong

Alphabet stock is now at its cheapest level in a decade. Even so, are its shares worth buying before its…

Read more »