Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: 3 stocks to help its rebound in 2023

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: 3 stocks to help its rebound in 2023

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares crashed last year, dropping 45%. So, here are three stocks that could help stage its rebound in 2023.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sky-high inflation and rising interest rates saw many tech stocks tumble last year. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) was no exception due to its tech-heavy portfolio. Nonetheless, a turnaround could happen this year with the rebound of three key stocks, which could entice me to start a position.

1. Moderna

The first is the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The renowned vaccine maker is the fund’s biggest holding at 10.6%. Having seen a 70% drop last year, it was one of main culprits behind the fall in the Scottish Mortgage share price. Nevertheless, Moderna stock has rallied a respectable 65% from its bottom and is now up 10% this year. The question now is whether it can continue its strong momentum for the rest of the year.

With Covid vaccine revenue expected to continue waning as each quarter goes by, its most reliable source of income is going to slowly taper away, in the absence another serious variant or pandemic. However, Moderna is more than just its Covid vaccines. It’s got a big pipeline of therapies and vaccines in the making, with two in particular gaining lots of prominence over the past month.

The first is its vaccine for skin cancer, which passed its stage 2 trials, and is now waiting for stage 3 trials to commence. The second would be its trials with the RSV vaccine, which have shown to be very promising with over 80% efficacy. Provided these shots get through their next stage trials and get regulatory approval, Moderna stock could rally and send the Scottish Mortgage share price back up.

2. ASML

The portfolio’s second-biggest holding is ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), which accounts for 6.7% of its positions. Given the semiconductor sell-off in 2022, the decline in ASML stock definitely put downward pressure on the trust’s shares.

Having said that, a reversal for the industry could already be in motion. ASML shares are more than 20% up this year alongside many of its peers. This could signal that the bottom for semiconductor stocks could be in.

After all, TSMC‘s chief executive CC Wei thinks that demand for chips should start to accelerate in the second half of the year. If that proves to be true, ASML is prime to benefit given its status as one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturers.

3. Meituan

Although Meituan doesn’t rank third on the firm’s top 10 holdings, it still makes up a sizeable portion at 3.5%. The decline in Meituan shares last year was down to different reasons from its tech peers. These included its overpriced valuation multiples and Chinese lockdowns, which impacted demand.

But with China finally ditching its zero-Covid policy, the stage is set for the Meituan share price to move higher alongside other Chinese stocks in the Scottish Mortgage portfolio. These include the likes of Tencent and Pinduoduo, which are the ninth and 10th biggest positions in the portfolio.

The amount of money Chinese consumers have saved from lockdowns is now triple what it was in 2020. Pair that with additional government stimulus to get the economy growing again, and the tailwinds are extremely strong for Chinese stocks to benefit. For those reasons, I’ll be looking to buy Scottish Mortgage shares for their long-term upside potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Moderna and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are on a roll. Will it last?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has seen the value of his Rolls-Royce shares soar over the past few months. Now he considers whether…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Darktrace shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Darktrace shares offer exposure to the fast-growing cybersecurity industry. Edward Sheldon is wondering whether he should buy them for 2023…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should investors buy Legal & General shares for the big dividend?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares sport a very attractive dividend yield. Is this an opportunity or a trap? Edward Sheldon takes…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 of the top dividend shares I’d buy now

| Kevin Godbold

I like to see a rising payment from dividend shares, such as this market-leading business with international operations yielding around…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 100 stock today 

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction has sent the dividend yields of many shares through the roof. But not all of them…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is investing in oil. Should I?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Warren Buffett recently bought more stock in oil major Chevron. He is rarely wrong. Should I replicate his move with…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

What could cause a stock market crash in 2023?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a turbulent and volatile stock market in 2022, what might set off a nasty crash in 2023? I reveal…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Up 50%, ABF shares are still one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100

| Andrew Mackie

Scouring the FTSE 100 for bargains, Andrew Mackie explains why he believes the Associated British Foods share price is a…

Read more »