Home » Investing Articles » Alphabet: a FAANG stock to buy before February

Alphabet: a FAANG stock to buy before February

Alphabet stock is now at its cheapest level in a decade. Even so, are its shares worth buying before its full-year earnings next week?

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The drop in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock has been a blessing in disguise for me. Its decade-low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has allowed me to dollar-cost average and snatch up cheap shares.

Here’s why I’m planning to buy more before the company reports its earnings in early February.

Toothless 2022

Alphabet stock has been known for its strong and steady growth over the past decade. However, 2022 bucked this trend and sent the shares sliding 40%. Although this performance not as bad as other constituents of the FAANG group like Meta and Netflix, it’s worth noting that the conglomerate missed earnings estimates for three consecutive quarters last year. Whether it’ll complete a home run of misses next week remains to be seen.

A combination of sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have put pressure on businesses to cut costs. And during economic downturns, advertising is normally the first to go. Hence, it’s no surprise to have seen Alphabet’s top and bottom lines suffer.

Additionally, other avenues of revenue were hit badly. TikTok continued to grab market share from YouTube while the platform’s Shorts feature was cannibalising its own advertising revenue. This led to a decline in revenue in YouTube’s Q3 numbers.

Pair the above with increased labour costs, higher head count, and the group’s Other Bets segment losing more money, and it’s easy to understand why investor sentiment turned sour.

Spelling out the numbers

Consequently, analysts spent 2022 downgrading their earnings estimates for the stock. The consensus for Alphabet’s Q4 numbers doesn’t paint a pretty picture. Aside from the growing Cloud platform, Google’s business divisions are forecast to see miniature growth and even declines.

MetricsQ4 2022 (Consensus)Q4 2021Projected growth
Total revenue$76.65bn$75.33bn1.6%
Earnings per share (EPS)$1.21$1.53-21.6%
Search revenue$43.3bn$43.3bn0%
YouTube revenue$8.20bn$8.63bn-5.0%
Google Cloud revenue$7.40bn$5.54bn33.6%
Data source: Market Screener, Raymond James

Nonetheless, there’s a silver lining amid all the doom and gloom — that’s that stocks tend to bottom before earnings estimates do. Since analysts are projecting EPS to hit a bottom in Q2 this year, the bottom for Alphabet stock could be here. After all, its share price is already up 15% from its bottom in November.

Furthermore, there are several indications that the tech giant could end up beating analyst estimates this time round. For one, slower recruitment in Q4 should ease the downward pressure on its bottom line. Secondly, the development of Shorts monetisation could bring advertising dollars back to YouTube. Most importantly, I’d argue, is that bearishness on the stock has been overdone, and any upside surprises to the firm’s top and bottom lines could see the Alphabet share price pop next Thursday.

A safer bet to wait?

All that being said, there’s no guarantee that my predictions will come true. Alphabet stock could very well end up heading back down. However, I’m not interested in timing the market. I’m invested for the long term and will continue to dollar-cost average if the stock declines. This is especially the case when its forward valuation multiples are at decade-lows.

MetricsValuation multiplesIndustry average
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio18.628.9
Forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio4.14.6
Forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA9.812.8
Price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio1.12.5
Data source: YCharts, Simply Wall St, NYU Stern

What’s more, Alphabet’s balance sheet is immaculate, which means that I don’t have to worry about getting my position diluted or seeing its earnings potential hindered by debt repayments. And with the likes of Jefferies, Cowen, Goldman Sachs, and many more advocating a strong buy with an average price target of $126, I see no reason not to continue increasing my stake in Alphabet.

Alphabet Financials.
Data source: Alphabet

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Choong has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A recovering penny stock I’d buy to hold for 5 years!

| Royston Wild

Investor demand for this penny stock has surged following the release of fresh financials. Here's why I'd buy it for…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I add to my investment in Finsbury Growth and Income Trust now?

| Kevin Godbold

Although I already own some shares in this investment trust, I'm considering buying more now given my bullish opinion about…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

A cheap AIM stock that I hope to never sell!

| Royston Wild

This AIM stock has impressed the market again by raising sales and revenues estimates. Here's why I think it’s a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Whitbread share price?

| Kevin Godbold

This year, the Whitbread share price has sprung into life and several reasons underpin the move. But should I buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target an extra income of £20,000 per year

| Christopher Ruane

With regular saving and disciplined investment, our writer thinks he could build a sizeable extra income over time. Here's how…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

This 5.5%-yielding FTSE 250 share looks cheap to me

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, if he had spare cash, he'd invest some of it in a FTSE 250 landlord with…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are on a roll. Will it last?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has seen the value of his Rolls-Royce shares soar over the past few months. Now he considers whether…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Growth Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: 3 stocks to help its rebound in 2023

| John Choong

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares crashed last year, dropping 45%. So, here are three stocks that could help stage its…

Read more »