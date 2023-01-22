Home » Investing Articles » UK stocks: is it too soon to buy cheap housebuilding shares?

UK stocks: is it too soon to buy cheap housebuilding shares?

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at UK stocks in the housebuilding sector and assesses whether it might be wise to keep his powder dry.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Housebuilders are among the worst performing UK stocks over the past year. The sector is down around 35% over the past 12 months. Clearly, that hasn’t been positive for investors. But corrections also create opportunities.

So is now a good time for me to buy stocks in the sector?

What’s behind the fall?

All in all, 2022 wasn’t a bad year for housebuilders. But share prices fell on concerns about the macroeconomic environment as we approached 2023.

Rising interest rates, an end to the Help to Buy scheme, and the cost-of-living crisis are factors weighing on demand for homes. Meanwhile, building cost inflation is running at at least 5%. Therefore, margins are expected to come under increasing pressure.

Signs of the slowdown

Analysts have warned that house prices could fall by nearly 10% in 2023. Some experts have forecast a greater fall, but broader economic conditions, largely due to energy prices, appear to be improving.

House prices fell for four months in a row at the end of 2022, a sign that higher interest rates were starting to dampen demand. Property website Zoopla said that demand for housing had dropped by 50% in the year to December 2022. 

Figures from Halifax — the UK’s largest mortgage provider and part of the Lloyds Group — also showed a 1.5% fall in prices in December. Prior to that, house prices had fallen 2.3% in November, marking the largest drop since the financial crisis.

But asking prices have defied expectations in January, rising 0.9%, according to property website Rightmove.

Can housebuilders still prosper?

Housebuilders have provided further evidence of the slowdown. One of the biggest UK housebuilders, Persimmon, recently highlighted that forward sales were now down 36% to £1bn.

The day before, Barratt Development said that its total forward order book was 10,511 homes, against 14,818 a year previously, at a value of £2.54bn, compared to £3.79bn at 31 December 2021. 

For me, it appears that in the near term, there will be further challenges for the housebuilding sector. The CPI inflation rate was 10.5% in December 2022, so there’s no sign that cost inflation will be running at ‘normal’ levels for some time.

Also, double-digit inflation suggests that we’re unlikely to see interest rates fall, at least until H2. In fact, we’re likely to see further rises in H1. Moreover, this would mean that restarting the Help to Buy scheme would be irresponsible.

So would I buy housebuilder stocks now? Personally, I’m concerned about the next few months. But I’m expecting conditions to start improving towards the end of the year.

I already own several housebuilding stocks, but I’m not selling or buying. I’m going to hold on while keeping a close eye on the sector and the companies that appear best positioned to ride out the storm.

Vistry Group appears to be among the best performers so far. The group finished the year with forward sales standing at £4.6bn, up from £2.7bn at the end of last year.

The firm’s partnerships business has forward sales of £3.6bn — Vistry sees this segment as less sensitive to open market demand than housebuilding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barratt Developments Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Vistry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £76 a week into this top FTSE 100 stock for £500 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Despite nearing a record high, the Footsie is packed with shares that pay attractive dividends. Here’s one stock I’d buy…

Read more »

Family holding hands in a circle on a beach
Investing Articles

3 ways to supercharge my passive income streams in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman looks at three different types of stock market investments that can boost his passive income portfolio this year.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Can the Warren Buffett method still help me get rich in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The world has changed a lot since Warren Buffett started investing. Christopher Ruane sees that as an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA and aim for dividend income for life

| Kevin Godbold

With the markets turning bullish, here’s my strategy for a portfolio of investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA aimed…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 top AIM shares to buy for retirement

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these AIM dividend shares are unfairly overlooked and could be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month to target a £1,000 second income

| Roland Head

Roland Head shares a simple strategy he'd use to target a reliable second income from dividends, including some example stocks…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget Cash ISAs, I’d buy bargain FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Cash ISAs are gaining popularity, but in the long term investing in high-quality dividend shares could be a far better…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

My top shares to buy for passive income in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox wants to supercharge his passive income generation in 2023. Here, he details his top shares to buy…

Read more »