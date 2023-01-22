Home » Investing Articles » My top shares to buy for passive income in 2023!

My top shares to buy for passive income in 2023!

Dr James Fox wants to supercharge his passive income generation in 2023. Here, he details his top shares to buy in order to achieve his goal.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always looking out for the right shares to buy for my portfolio. The majority of my holdings provide me with a dividend. And this is great because it allows me to either pursue a compound returns strategy whereby I reinvest my dividends year on year, or enjoy the passive income.

Picking dividend stocks

I’m looking at the bear part of the market, because when share prices dip, dividend yields go up.

However, I have to be cautious, because when yields get really big, it can be a sign that they’re unsustainable. 

For example, Persimmon‘s yield reached 20% as the share price collapsed in late 2022. That’s huge, and it looked like a warning sign. It was.

In late 2022, the housebuilder said it would be reducing its dividend for the financial year. We won’t know what it is until the final results are published. But it won’t be anywhere near 20%.

One way of assessing the sustainability of the yield is the dividend coverage ratio (DCR). This is a metric that allows us to measure the number of times a company can pay its stated dividends to shareholders. 

In 2021, Persimmon’s coverage ratio indicated it only just has enough income to pay its shareholders.

As such, a DCR around one is a reason for caution. A DCR around or above two would be considered healthy.

Picking wisely

As noted, I’m wary of big dividends. But I also want a yield that going to help my portfolio grow and achieve 10% annualised returns.

So, I’ve been adding more dividend stocks to my portfolio in recent weeks that meet this criteria.

One such stock is Greencoat UK Wind — a closed-ended investment company, aiming to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with retail price index inflation.

Currently, the dividend yield of 5% lags inflation. But it’s an exciting part of the market — UK wind energy — which should be boosted by the end of a moratorium on UK wind farms. Wind energy, despite being dependent on the weather, is among the cheapest ways to power our homes and there will be further technological advancements to come.

Hargreaves Lansdown is a favourite of mine, and I’ve recently topped up. The stocks and shares supermarket offers an attractive 4.6% dividend yield. And this is particularly attractive, given the firm’s growth potential.

The share price has moved up and down over the past three years due to a variety of factors. But right now, I think Hargreaves will turn out to be a big net beneficiary from the higher interest rate environment. Some analysts suggest the Bristol-based company could generate £200m from interest on customer deposits alone.

I’ve also been topping up on some FTSE 100 stalwarts including Lloyds and Barclays. Both of which will help passive income generation. The former has an attractive forward dividend yield for 2024 of 6.25%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £76 a week into this top FTSE 100 stock for £500 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Despite nearing a record high, the Footsie is packed with shares that pay attractive dividends. Here’s one stock I’d buy…

Read more »

Family holding hands in a circle on a beach
Investing Articles

3 ways to supercharge my passive income streams in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman looks at three different types of stock market investments that can boost his passive income portfolio this year.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Can the Warren Buffett method still help me get rich in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The world has changed a lot since Warren Buffett started investing. Christopher Ruane sees that as an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA and aim for dividend income for life

| Kevin Godbold

With the markets turning bullish, here’s my strategy for a portfolio of investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA aimed…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 top AIM shares to buy for retirement

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these AIM dividend shares are unfairly overlooked and could be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month to target a £1,000 second income

| Roland Head

Roland Head shares a simple strategy he'd use to target a reliable second income from dividends, including some example stocks…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget Cash ISAs, I’d buy bargain FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Cash ISAs are gaining popularity, but in the long term investing in high-quality dividend shares could be a far better…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

UK stocks: is it too soon to buy cheap housebuilding shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at UK stocks in the housebuilding sector and assesses whether it might be…

Read more »