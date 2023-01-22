Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023 to aim for a million

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023 to aim for a million

Maximising a Stocks and Shares ISA each year and stcking with it can put an investment portfolio on the fast-track to reaching £1m.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a powerful wealth-building tool. Using this special tax-efficient investing account, individuals can invest up to £20k per year in the stock market. Not everyone has the financial luxury of being able to maximise their ISA on an annual basis. But those who do can find themselves on a fast-track path to a £1m portfolio.

Investing in 2023

With the stock market throwing quite a tantrum last year, investors are spoilt for choice with buying opportunities in 2023. Thanks to panicking investors, many top-notch enterprises are trading significantly below their intrinsic values. And buying shares in these businesses could unlock impressive wealth in the long run.

The trick is to spot the strong among the weak, which is obviously easier said than done. There are a lot of factors to consider when investigating a firm’s potential. But a good starting point is identifying which companies have notable competitive advantages over their peers. These are unique traits that aren’t easy to replicate and give an upper hand in attracting new customers. In the long term, even a slight competitive edge can make a huge difference in capturing market share.

Something else to keep in mind in 2023 is volatility. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have kicked off the year with good starts. However, continued interest rate hikes could send valuations tumbling again in the short term. And even the best investments made in my Stocks and Shares ISA today could still disappoint.

Therefore, it’s likely prudent for investors to spread their buying activity over the whole year rather than just in one giant lump sum. That way, if stock prices continue to fall, extra capital is available to capitalise on yet more cheap valuations.

Building a £1m ISA

Since its inception, the FTSE 250 has delivered an impressive average total return of 10.6% annually. And by picking individual stocks instead of opting for an index fund, an investor can potentially achieve even better results. Even if it’s just an extra 1%, that can make a world of difference.

By investing just under £1,667 a month, an investor can maximise their Stocks and Share ISA. Assuming they can replicate the FTSE 250’s historical performance moving forward, it would take less than 18 years to build a £1m portfolio when starting from scratch.

After 30 years, they could be sitting on £4.3m. And if they prove to be adept at stock picking, that extra 1% compounded over three decades translates into a £5.3m portfolio!

As exciting as the prospect of becoming a millionaire may seem, there are a few caveats to consider. 30 years is a long time. And as 2022 kindly reminded everyone, stock market crashes and corrections have a habit of disrupting the wealth-building process.

While the effects of these frustrating events are reversed in the long run, depending on their timing, an investor could have considerably less than expected. The risks are even higher for stock pickers who have to navigate the tumultuous waters of a volatile market.

Nevertheless, given the potential rewards, the risk of not investing seems greater, in my opinion.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares going to outperform in 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Scottish Mortgage shares could be the big winners of 2023 after disappointing him last year.

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 reasons Rolls-Royce shares could surge in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines the reasons why he thinks Rolls-Royce shares could be one of the top performer on the…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla shares 4 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Tesla shares following their well-publicised collapse and assesses where the share price…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares in focus: Hargreaves Lansdown to soar on higher interest rates?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox looks closely at Hargreaves Lansdown as he explores FTSE 100 shares that can provide him with dividends…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

AIM shares: 4 income stocks I’d buy for long-term rewards

| Royston Wild

Exploring the AIM market gives me a chance to find the best growth shares out there. It can also give…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

53% of UK share investors expect to make a profit in 2023! Here’s what I’m doing

| Royston Wild

The global economy faces major obstacles in the New Year. But I think these strategies could still help investors make…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8%! Should investors buy these FTSE 100 dividend shares in February?

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares all offer market-beating yields at current prices. But does the prospect of huge dividends make them good…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks yield 7% and 9% and I can’t wait to buy them 

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks may be trading around their all-time highs, but I can still see plenty of value on the…

Read more »