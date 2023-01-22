Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £100 a month to target a £1,000 second income

How I’d invest £100 a month to target a £1,000 second income

Roland Head shares a simple strategy he’d use to target a reliable second income from dividends, including some example stocks he might buy.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I suspect we’d all like a second income to drop into our bank accounts, without requiring any work. There are different ways to invest for income, but the method I prefer is to own good quality dividend stocks.

In this piece I’m going to explain how I’d build a dividend portfolio to target a £1,000 annual income, by investing £100 per month.

How I’d pick stocks

This wouldn’t be a speculative growth portfolio. My focus would be firmly on large, well-established companies with above-average dividend yields.

For this reason, I’d start my search in the FTSE 100, where most of the UK’s high-yield stocks can be found.

My approach would be to sort a list of shares in the index so that the highest-yielding shares were at the top. I’d then work my way down the list, choosing stocks from different sectors of the market.

In total, I’d target a portfolio of 15-20 stocks. To reach this total, I’d probably also need to include some FTSE 250 shares in order to stay diversified.

Although dividends are never guaranteed and can always be cut, I’d use a few simple checks to try and reduce the likelihood of problems.

7 dividend shares I might buy

Trying this now, one of the first stocks I get is insurer Aviva. This well-known stock currently offers a forecast yield of 8% for 2023. Checking the latest broker forecasts, I can see that City analysts expect the payout to be covered 1.6 times by Aviva’s earnings this year. For a big insurance company, that looks pretty safe to me.

Moving on down, I find British American Tobacco, with a forecast yield of 8% for 2023. Cigarette stocks aren’t everyone’s choice, but BATS hasn’t cut its dividend for at least 20 years. This year’s payout should be covered 1.6 times by earnings. Although the group has a lot of debt, I don’t expect any problems here either.

Looking further down the list, some of the other stocks I might consider today include Taylor Wimpey (7%), HSBC Holdings (7%), National Grid (5.4%), DS Smith (5.1%) and Schroders (4.8%).

How long would it take?

To keep costs down on a small portfolio, I might consider using one of the new generation of online brokers with no dealing fees. In any case, I’d probably pool my contributions for a few months before making each purchase, so that I was able to buy as many shares as possible.

Based on market conditions at the moment, I think I’d be able to build a balanced portfolio of FTSE 350 shares with an average yield of 5%. That would mean I’d need a £20,000 portfolio in order to reach my £1,000 income target.

The long-term average return from the UK market is around 8% per year, including dividends. This varies from year to year and may not be true in the future. But using this as an assumption, I estimate it would take around 11 years to reach my £20,000 target.

This method is pretty much exactly how I did build my first income portfolio some years ago. It worked well and was easy to manage. I’d be happy to do it again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, DS Smith, HSBC Holdings, and Schroders. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £76 a week into this top FTSE 100 stock for £500 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Despite nearing a record high, the Footsie is packed with shares that pay attractive dividends. Here’s one stock I’d buy…

Read more »

Family holding hands in a circle on a beach
Investing Articles

3 ways to supercharge my passive income streams in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman looks at three different types of stock market investments that can boost his passive income portfolio this year.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Can the Warren Buffett method still help me get rich in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The world has changed a lot since Warren Buffett started investing. Christopher Ruane sees that as an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA and aim for dividend income for life

| Kevin Godbold

With the markets turning bullish, here’s my strategy for a portfolio of investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA aimed…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 top AIM shares to buy for retirement

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these AIM dividend shares are unfairly overlooked and could be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget Cash ISAs, I’d buy bargain FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Cash ISAs are gaining popularity, but in the long term investing in high-quality dividend shares could be a far better…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

My top shares to buy for passive income in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox wants to supercharge his passive income generation in 2023. Here, he details his top shares to buy…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

UK stocks: is it too soon to buy cheap housebuilding shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at UK stocks in the housebuilding sector and assesses whether it might be…

Read more »