Home » Investing Articles » These dividend shares offer today’s biggest FTSE 100 yields

These dividend shares offer today’s biggest FTSE 100 yields

Does it make sense to invest in the FTSE 100 shares offering the biggest dividend yields? It could be a great way to seek out top buys.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some FTSE 100 dividend shares are offering bumper yields right now. And it might seem like a no-brainer decision to load up and secure some long-term passive income.

But why isn’t everyone buying them? That would push the share prices up, and so lower the dividend yields. The fact that that’s not happening suggests the market sees problems with the big yielders.

Which shares am I talking about? Based on forecasts, different sources might rank them a little differently. But the following table shows the FTSE 100’s five biggest dividend yielders at the time of writing.

CompanyRecent price12-month changeForecast yield
Persimmon1,460p-43%18%
M&G205p-4%9.6%
Vodafone91p-24%8.8%
Barratt Developments461p-32%8.7%
Rio Tinto6,204p+15%8.4%
(Source: Yahoo!)

Coming up behind

Not far behind come Taylor Wimpey, Legal & General, Phoenix Group Holdings and abrdn.

I’m seeing a theme here. Housebuilders and financial shares figure among today’s biggest dividend payers. And those two sectors are under pressure at the moment.

The yields aren’t high simply because the dividends have been growing year after year. No, yields are often boosted by falling share prices, as we can see with most in the table.

Cuts?

That means markets are fearing dividend cuts over the next 12 months or so. These are only forecast yields anyway, and analysts doing the forecasting are usually among the last to turn bearish on dividends.

Does that mean we should expect the worst and steer clear of these high-yielding stocks? Not a bit of it, I feel, and I intend to do the exact opposite.

Forecasts

I do think these dividend forecasts are optimistic right now, especially with Persimmon forecasts still including the effect of past special dividends. But, as it usually does, I think the market has panicked and oversold.

It happens all the time. If something looks good, big investors will often buy heavily and push it up too far. And when a sector falls on hard times, they’ll dump all they have and depress prices too much.

Look at what happened during the Covid crash. The market dumped everything as if the shares themselves were infected. And long-term investors were able to hoover up bargains galore.

Verdict

What would I do? Would I buy the top five and hope for the best? Or maybe the top 10? Not necessarily as I’d need to investigate more closely. But the biggest yields give me something to start from.

Right now, I like the look of housebuilder dividends. The property market seems set for a bit of a crunch. But the UK has been pained by housing shortages for decades, and I don’t see that ending.

I have a similar feel for financial stocks too. High inflation and recession will surely harm them in the short term. But I think they could rebound when the economy gets back on track. And when that happens, I intend to be holding more housebuilders and financial stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines whether investing in Glencore shares would have rewarded him over the year and asks where will…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is BP still one of the best dividend stocks on the FTSE? I’m not so sure

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of top dividend stocks offering generous yields, and this threatens oil giant BP's status…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares: why I’m buying more in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook thinks the future is bright for Alphabet shares and wants to up his investment in 2023.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Where next for the Lloyds share price? Here are 3 scenarios

| Christopher Ruane

This writer thinks the current Lloyds share price might end up offering him good value. So what's holding him back…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why I’m preparing now for a 2023 stock market correction

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't know when the next stock market correction will be. That's precisely why he's preparing a shopping list…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top investment trust to earn 5% passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

Buying FTSE 100 shares is a great way to help me build passive income for life. This hugely popular investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income in 2023?

| Royston Wild

The Persimmon share price currently carries massive dividend yields and ultra-low earnings multiples. Should I buy it for extra income…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 20 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 250 stocks to buy for terrific long-term returns. Here are a couple I think…

Read more »