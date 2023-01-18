Home » Investing Articles » Earnings: are Currys shares a bargain buy after mixed Christmas trading?

Earnings: are Currys shares a bargain buy after mixed Christmas trading?

Ben McPoland reviews the Christmas trading report and assesses whether Currys shares might now be a bargain hiding in plain sight.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
A couple celebrating moving in to a new home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Currys (LSE: CURY) today reported a mixed trading update for the 10 weeks including the Christmas shopping period. The stock responded with an 8% rise during morning trading, though it still trades for pennies. Are Currys shares now a possible bargain buy for my portfolio?

Christmas trading

Currys is increasingly becoming a tale of two businesses between its UK and international units. The UK and Ireland operation improved during the 10 weeks to January 7 — its peak period — when compared with the rest of the financial year to date.

This still included a 5% like-for-like sales decline for the 10-week period. But it was offset by better-than-forecast profits delivered through gross margin increases and continued cost savings. Its omnichannel capabilities proved resilient, with stores actually outperforming online.

However, the electronic retailer’s international operations (Greece and the Nordic region) continued to deteriorate over the festive period. Sales declined 7% year on year and profits were lower than expected.

Chief executive Alex Baldock commented: “Internationally, it remains tough and we continue to face into intense, but temporary, market pressures. We’re not simply waiting for the external environment to improve, of course. We’ve already reduced stock levels and stepped up our measures to increase margins and reduce costs.”

Worryingly, international sales declined in all categories except small appliances. Overall, the Nordics saw a 10% decline in sales compared to the same Christmas period last year.

However, assuming no further macro deterioration, management is leaving its current annual guidance unchanged. That is for adjusted profit before tax of £100m to £125m for the full year.

Medium term (2024/25), the target is for a group-wide operating margin of 3%.

The stock

The business used to trade under the Currys PC World brand. Then the company gained Carphone Warehouse in 2014, before rebranding to become just Currys in 2021.

Despite all this rebranding activity, the shares have continued their downward trend.

Time frame Share price performance
1 year -37%
3 years -52%
5 years-65%

The market cap today stands at £730m. But this is a company that generated £10bn in annual sales last year, which gives it a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.08. To say that’s low would be an understatement. It means the firm is valued at less than one-tenth of annual revenue.

So, is this a bargain hiding in plain sight? Well, if management is able to improve that 3% operating margin over time, I think the stock has major turnaround potential. The shares have responded strongly today, at least.

Will I buy Currys stock?

The short answer to the question of whether I’ll buy is no, I won’t. Although the company undoubtedly has brand value, the combination of low growth, patchy profitability and a shallow economic moat doesn’t scream great long-term buy to me. The consumer electrical goods market is hyper-competitive. This results in razor-thin profit margins, and I don’t see that changing.

More broadly, I see no major catalyst that will push its stock higher over the long term. So I won’t be adding the shares to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the stock market is breaking higher despite the UK economy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights several points including a potential peak of inflation as to why the stock market is performing so…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make a million from a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

Does making a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA seem out of reach? Well, a lot of UK investors…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can the THG share price ever recover?

| Christopher Ruane

The THG share price is down more than 90% in under two years. Christopher Ruane remains unconvinced it will reach…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Growth Shares

Marks and Spencer shares: the hottest FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer shares are back in fashion as the most traded FTSE 250 stock so far in 2023. With…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With £1k, I’d buy and hold these 5 Warren Buffett-style stocks

| James J. McCombie

If I had a spare £1,000 to invest in Warren Buffett-style shares, these are the five diverse stock picks that…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Stock market investment for beginners: 3 things I wish I’d known

| Christopher Ruane

Looking back on his past mistakes, Christopher Ruane shares three lessons he applies today when investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Could buy-and-hold investing work well during a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

As a believer in buy-and-hold investing, does our writer worry about what a recession might mean for his portfolio? No!…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

2 reasons why the Lloyds share price could break 56p this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the interest rate forecasts and the positive economic data that could support the Lloyds share price…

Read more »