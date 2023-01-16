Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 is still full of cheap shares despite this year’s surge and I’m ready to buy more

The FTSE 100 is still full of cheap shares despite this year’s surge and I’m ready to buy more

FTSE 100 share values have rocketed by £100bn so far this year in a blistering start to 2023. Yet I can still find plenty of cheap shares to buy.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In October, the FTSE 100 was so full of cheap shares that I embarked on a buying spree, and I’m glad I did. 

I got my timing just right, for once. I bought housebuilder Persimmon on 13 October, the day the current FTSE 100 rally started. The index stood at 6,707 then but on Friday it closed at 7,845, a thumping rise of 17%, adding £321bn to its value.

My stock picks have done marginally better. Persimmon is up 21.38%, while two purchases I made in the first week of November, Rio Tinto and Rolls-Royce, have leapt 19.81% and 31.01% respectively.

I love buying cheap shares

I targeted all three because they looked dirt cheap, with P/E ratios in low single digits. The recent FTSE 100 jump is a two-edged sword, though. While boosting the value of my existing holdings, it also makes my next purchases more expensive. I’d like to buy more cheap FTSE 100 shares, but have the bargains now gone?

Happily, a quick search shows there are still plenty of potential bargains out there. Among stocks I have been thinking of adding to my portfolio, I can see that Barclays still trades at just 4.7 times earnings. That’s despite the fact that its shares have rocketed by a third since 13 October, while my very own Persimmon is still cheap at 5.6 times.

Other cheap stocks on my wish list that are trading on single digit P/Es include Anglo American (6.1 times earnings), Taylor Wimpey and BT Group (both 6.3 times), Lloyds Banking Group (6.5), Kingfisher (7.5), Imperial Brands (7.8), Aviva (8.0), and Sainsbury’s (9.6).

There are plenty more trading at similar levels, so it looks to me like the FTSE 100 is still chock full of cheap shares, so I haven’t missed out.

Naturally, cheap does not always mean good value. Pretty much all of the business I have just listed have their fair share of challenges.

Still FTSE 100 bargains out there

Also, there is no guarantee that cheap shares will automatically do better. Often they are cheap for a reason, say, because profits are falling, dividends are in peril, management is out of its depth, or for countless other reasons.

Before buying any stock, I would always peruse the company’s recent reports and trading statements, and take a sceptical view on where the business is going. Macro events may also play a role in performance. Mining stocks like Anglo American could struggle if Covid lockdowns inflict more damage on the Chinese economy, for example. Taylor Wimpey is exposed to the fortunes of the UK housing market, which is currently shaky.

So it isn’t just a case of diving into cheap shares and hoping for the best. Even after doing my due diligence, things can go wrong. It’s impossible to know everything about a business before buying it, and macro events cannot be predicted with any certainty at all. Who saw last year’s rocketing oil price, and subsequent slump?

I’m pleased to see the FTSE 100 is still full of cheap targets. The next question is which to buy first. I’m spoilt for choice.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Lloyds Banking Group, Persimmon, Rio Tinto and Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Lloyds Banking Group and Sainsbury’s. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Collective

FTSE stocks: the big risers and fallers of 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 kept its head above water in 2022, but the medium- and small-cap indexes struggled. Here are the…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

This popular UK stock is up 31% in a month! Should I join the party?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a well-known UK stock has been outperforming recently, along with his outlook for 2023.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d line up a £200 weekly second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he could take if he wanted to earn a second income of several hundred pounds…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares had a dreadful year in 2022, dropping 46%. Can the FTSE 100 trust make a comeback with…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Property shares like REITs can be great ways to make a second income. Here's a cluster I think investors should…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this my once-in-a-lifetime chance for mega returns?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes the current state of the market provides him with a unique opportunity to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to generate a passive income for life with just £25 a week

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market turns bullish again, Kevin Godbold discusses a plan to grow passive income for life from dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks: why I invested in Greencoat UK Wind and its 5% yield!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in Greencoat UK Wind as he increases his exposure to dividend stocks and…

Read more »