Home » Investing Articles » 3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

Scottish Mortgage shares had a dreadful year in 2022, dropping 46%. Can the FTSE 100 trust make a comeback with these catalysts this year?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last year was one to forget for investors in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). The share price tanked 46% as the market sold off high-growth stocks in favour of less riskier assets. It meant Scottish Mortgage shares ended 2022 among the worst performers in the FTSE 100.

However, I think there are three catalysts that could spark a rebound in 2023.

Interest rates

Over half of the Scottish mortgage portfolio is allocated to high-growth US stocks. Rising interest rates have had a disproportionate effect on the valuations of such companies.

That’s because growth stocks generally get hit harder than value stocks by rising interest rates because their (potential) cash flows are further into the future.

Due to persistent high inflation, many analysts expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue raising interest rates in the first half of this year. The benchmark rate today stands between 4.25% and 4.5%. While that’s a 15-year high, it’s actually around the long-term average.

However, there’s evidence that US inflation may have peaked. If that’s the case, this may lead the Fed to hold rates (or even reduce them slightly). This could cause a sharp rebound in many of the growth stocks held by Scottish Mortgage.

China

Currently, nearly 13% of the trust’s portfolio is made up of Chinese assets. However, the managers have said that said its investments in China will be decided by whether the companies are aligned with government policy objctives.

This follows a major crackdown since 2020 on domestic tech companies by the authorities in Beijing. In response to this, the trust has sold Alibaba and slashed its holding in Tencent.

Top 10 Holdings (as at 30th November)

Holdings Country % of total assets
1. Moderna USA9.9
2. ASMLEurope6.8
3. Tesla USA4.9
4. Illumina USA4.1
5. NorthvoltEurope 3.6
6. MercadoLibreLatin America 3.2
7. Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) USA3.2
8. MeituanChina3.1
9. KeringEurope3.0
10. AmazonUSA2.4

The table shows that only one of the current top 10 holdings is based in China (food delivery giant Meituan). Even so, Chinese stocks account for well over £1bn of assets. So collectively they remain important to the trust’s performance moving forward.

Some analysts now think that the worst of the regulatory crackdown in China may be over. This could make Chinese stocks more appealing, sending their share prices up and helping Scottish Mortgage in the process.

Moderna readouts

The final potential catalyst concerns Moderna, the trust’s largest holding. Co-manager Tom Slater has said: “Moderna has a technology platform that could fundamentally change healthcare over the next decade.”

The company uses messenger RNA to instruct the body’s cells to produce proteins that can prevent or fight disease. Data readouts from some of its active clinical trials are due this year. If any of these are positive, then the stock could get a big boost.

Of course, were the results to be underwhelming, then the stock could take a hit. However, Moderna recently reported positive data from its phase 2b study for a personalised cancer vaccine. The stock skyrocketed more than 20% after this news. Something similar could happen again.

I’ll be buying more shares this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in ASML, Illumina, MercadoLibre, Moderna, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Collective

FTSE stocks: the big risers and fallers of 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 kept its head above water in 2022, but the medium- and small-cap indexes struggled. Here are the…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

This popular UK stock is up 31% in a month! Should I join the party?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a well-known UK stock has been outperforming recently, along with his outlook for 2023.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d line up a £200 weekly second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he could take if he wanted to earn a second income of several hundred pounds…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Property shares like REITs can be great ways to make a second income. Here's a cluster I think investors should…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this my once-in-a-lifetime chance for mega returns?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes the current state of the market provides him with a unique opportunity to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to generate a passive income for life with just £25 a week

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market turns bullish again, Kevin Godbold discusses a plan to grow passive income for life from dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks: why I invested in Greencoat UK Wind and its 5% yield!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in Greencoat UK Wind as he increases his exposure to dividend stocks and…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is still full of cheap shares despite this year’s surge and I’m ready to buy more

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 share values have rocketed by £100bn so far this year in a blistering start to 2023. Yet I…

Read more »