Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares being sold short? I’m buying for the long run!

Scottish Mortgage shares being sold short? I’m buying for the long run!

Dr James Fox explains why he’s buying Scottish Mortgage shares to hold for years to come as trading volume in the growth-focused trust remains high.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares were among the most traded by Hargreaves Lansdown investors last week.

In fact, 0.98% of all stock purchases on the platform were in Scottish Mortgage — that’s fifth on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, the trust accounted for 0.99% of stock sales.

It’s apparent that in value terms, the size of these stock deals were smaller than the average. Scottish Mortgage purchases represented 0.74% of the total value of buying deals placed by Hargreaves’ clients.

Meanwhile, shares sold accounted of 0.82% of the value of total sales on the platform.

Long story, short, Scottish Mortgage is well traded, and some investors seem to lack confidence in the trust’s ability to deliver going forward. It’s unclear whether this is short selling.

However, I’ve recently bought shares in Scottish Mortgage for my ISA after holding out for some time. So why do I think now is the time to buy?

Valuations

As an investment trust, Scottish Mortgage invests in dozens of different companies. While I tend to focus on value stocks, the trust focuses heavily on growth and tech stocks, many of which are listed in the US and China.

The trust’s five biggest holdings are ModernaIlluminaASML HoldingTesla and MercadoLibre. Collectively, these stocks represent around a quarter of the portfolio. 

The vast majority of growth stocks, the above included, saw their share prices plummet over the past 18 months. And, naturally, that’s been reflected in the Scottish Mortgage share price.

This alone isn’t a good reason to invest. Stocks can be cheap for a reason. But there’s certainly a consensus that valuations are a lot more attractive now that they were before the correction. And this is the starting point for my investment in Scottish Mortgage — I don’t want to pay for overvalued stocks.

Likewise, it’s worth noting that Scottish Mortgage is currently trading at a 9% discount versus its net asset value (NAV). Sometimes the NAV can be challenging to calculate, especially when the trust owns non-listed shares. But, broadly, this should be considered a positive.

Solid track record

Scottish Mortgage is known for picking the next generation of big winners. It bought companies that we now consider as household names before most people had heard of them.

This is reflected in the fact that over five years, the stock is up 66%, despite being down 37% over the last 12 months.

That’s not just a ‘growth stock thing’. Ark Innovation, the flagship portfolio of the ‘best investor’ of 2020, Cathie Wood, is down 11% over five years (down 55% over 12 months).

Scottish Mortgage is clearly well managed. And I don’t see that changing despite its joint manager James Anderson retiring.

Why now?

The macroeconomic environment, characterised by higher rates and slower growth, aren’t conducive for the stocks Scottish Mortgage invests in.

But as an investor, I’m looking six-12 months into the future, as a minimum. And towards the end of the year, I see the macroeconomic environment improving.

I’m also expecting the trust to receive a boost from China’s reopening after the current wave of the virus passes. Chinese stocks have been depressed for some time largely due to Covid restrictions. Stocks like NIO — which the trust has shares in — will likely see the benefits of the relaxation this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Nio and Scottish Mortgage Invest Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million, investing in just a handful of FTSE stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he’d aim for millionaire status by investing in FTSE stocks. His strategy requires him to…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett isn’t buying Tesla shares despite the huge sell-off. Why is that?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains the reason why he thinks Warren Buffett isn't buying Tesla stock despite it having a huge…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Trading update: which of these 3 builders is likely to cope better with the UK recession?

| James Beard

With the UK economy heading for recession, our writer looks at three FTSE 100 builders and asks which is likely…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a rational, strategic approach to using his Stocks and Shares ISA, our writer hopes he can increase his…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he thinks now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth by investing in discounted…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

UK stock market: a wealth of investment opportunities!

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks the UK stock market is filled with wealth-enhancing opportunities. Here's where he'd start hunting today.

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £10k worth of Tesco shares 3 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have risen significantly over the last three months. Here's how much a £10,000 investment three months ago would…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price approaching 50p, should I buy more of the stock?

| James Beard

The Lloyds share price has been rising steadily in recent weeks. James Beard considers whether this trend is likely to…

Read more »