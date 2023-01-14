Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £2k in the FTSE 100 two years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £2k in the FTSE 100 two years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

The FTSE 100 has outperformed all other UK stock market indices over the last two years. Will the UK’s biggest companies continue to race ahead?

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is often viewed as being full of old-school stocks without much appeal. Oil, mining, big banks and tobacco feature on many investors’ lists of businesses to avoid.

Many of these companies have a track record of slow growth and come with unwanted baggage. The problem is, these same businesses have also outperformed the market over the last two years.

Double-digit profits

The structure of the FTSE 100 index means that share price movements of larger companies have a bigger impact than those of smaller companies.

Most of the stocks that have performed best over the last two years have been the biggest companies of all — names such as Shell, Glencore, AstraZeneca and HSBC. As a result, the lead index has outperformed traditional growth markets like the FTSE SmallCap index.

Including dividends, the FTSE 100 has risen by 24% over the last two years. This means that a £2,000 investment in a related tracker in January 2021 would be worth around £2,480 today.

That’s equivalent to an annualised return of 11.4% a year. To put this in context, the average total return from the FTSE over the last 10 years was 6.3% a year.

How did this happen?

Anyone investing in a cheap FTSE 100 index tracker fund could have enjoyed these gains over the last two years. This kind of low-cost investing is a Foolish way to build wealth. It’s also an approach I’m keen on.

Does the FTSE’s improved performance mean that I should give up on stock picking and put all of my cash into an index tracker? Not necessarily, in my view.

I think it’s fair to say that the events of the last two years have created an unusual set of circumstances.

In 2021, demand for oil and gas roared ahead as lockdowns ended and life returned to normal. Shares in companies such as Shell and Glencore bounced back from the depressed levels seen during the pandemic.

In 2022, things changed again. The invasion of Ukraine triggered fears that European countries might run short of energy during the winter. Coal, oil and gas prices went through the roof.

Even before that happened, there were signs that inflation was gathering pace. That led to a series of interest rate rises that saw the Bank of England base rate rise from 0.1% to 3.5% in 12 months.

Rising interest rates are (generally) good news for banks. But they can also slow the economy, triggering a recession. That’s what many market analysts expect to happen in  2023.

Will the FTSE 100 keep on climbing?

Of course, there’s no way to be sure what’s going to happen over the next year or so. Energy prices might spike higher, or fall. Interest rates might go up — or down. Inflation could ease quicker than expect, or not.

In an uncertain world, I think it makes sense to have a chunk of investment cash in a low-cost tracker fund. But I’m not going to give up on stock picking.

Last year was difficult. But with careful research and a clear strategy, I still believe that owning individual shares gives me the opportunity to outperform the wider market on a long-term view. That’s my plan.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 of the best investment trusts to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights three top investment trusts to buy today for dividend income, global growth, and renewable energy opportunities.

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

Is this the best FTSE 100 dividend stock for 2023?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Capital growth is great. But I need dividend stocks that can pay me income today. Here’s one I think is…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in top stocks is a proven wealth-building strategy. Doing it in 2023 with a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’d put £75 a week into this FTSE 100 giant for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The UK market is full of high-yield stocks that could boost my passive income. Here's one I'd drip-feed money into…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How to find undervalued stocks to buy now & hold in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Undervalued stocks have the potential to deliver exceptional returns in the long run. But how can investors identify winning stocks…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a good investment for 2023?

| Kevin Godbold

Does Lloyds' cheap-looking valuation and the higher interest rate environment make the stock attractive for 2023 and beyond?  

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could an investment in Rolls-Royce shares make me rich?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have surged above £1 for the first time in nearly a year. Could an investment in the FTSE…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! I’d invest in dirt-cheap UK shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying undervalued UK shares in 2023 could potentially unlock a substantially larger nest egg than simply putting money in a…

Read more »