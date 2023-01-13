Home » Investing Articles » How I’m looking to build passive income in 2023 with dividends

How I’m looking to build passive income in 2023 with dividends

In this article, I outline how I’m going to use certain stocks paying regular dividends to provide me with passive income in 2023.

Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most people view the stock market as one of the best ways of growing wealth. But it can also be one of the most effective ways of generating a second income, potentially even taking investors towards financial independence, where passive income covers expenses.

Even if only investing smaller amounts, by choosing quality companies, investors can make their money work significantly harder than in a savings account, utilising the power of dividends paying shares to reliably grow income.

Building passive income with dividends

For those new to the concept of dividends, think of them as a reward for holding onto each share of a company, paid in cash usually once a quarter. Companies might decide to use their earnings to pay a dividend to attract new investors. Whereas others opt to reinvest this to further grow the company.

The average yield of a dividend in the FTSE 100 (the UK’s top 100 companies) is 3.57%, meaning that by investing £1,000, an investor would expect to receive £35.70 per year in dividends. This cash pay-out would be in addition to any growth in the value of the shares owned. This means there are two potential ways of growing net worth within the one investment!

Investors need to be confident that the company’s share performance is also satisfactory. Otherwise, the dividend may simply be offsetting a decline in the value of shares investors own.

I am a huge fan of owning shares in the companies we use every day. If investors can be using dividends from these companies to be supporting daily spending, then there is a meaningful shift from simply being a customer towards seeing the real benefits of owning a share of the business.

As an example, assume an investor spends the UK average of £107 a month on petrol for their car. If this investor were to own £3,000 worth of shares in BP with a dividend yield of 3.83%, they could receive a free month per year of fuel with the approximately £114.90 paid out each year in dividends.

This could be done in a comparable way with utility providers, banks, or favourite shops, all with the aim of building a passive income that can eventually cover spending, allowing investors to use their primary income for the things they really enjoy!

My 2023 passive income plan

I am looking to cover £1,000 of my monthly expenditure with passive income in 2023, mostly in the form of dividends. To achieve this, I am going to need a 5% dividend yield from my investments. This should be achievable given the number of quality companies on the market.

When looking for a high-quality dividend paying company, I always want to see the following:

  • Strong cash reserves and healthy cashflow;
  • Long term earnings growth expected;
  • Low debt to equity ratios (below 2);
  • Strong track record in growing dividend yield (over five years);
  • Healthy company fundamentals in a strong sector;
  • A realistic and sustainable dividend yield (3-5%).

Conclusion

Dividend-paying stocks have a place in most investors’ portfolios, but especially for those who want to generate a passive income. In 2023, I am going to grow the percentage of my expenses that are covered by dividends from the quality companies I use every day, and get steadily closer to financial independence.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Tesla stock is up 14% in 2023! Is this an opportunity or a trap?

| Harvey Jones

Tesla stock has endured a rough ride over the last year or so, but has picked up in recent days.…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy as the index nears a record high

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 shares are soaring today as UK GDP numbers beat expectations. With the index close to an all-time high,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to scoop up cheap UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is using some classic elements of value investing to build his portfolio of UK shares. Here's the approach…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Can Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust make the biggest comeback of 2023?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The tech bubble burst for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in 2022. Here's why I believe a bull-run in its shares…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I identified this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Constantly on the look-out for a bargain, our writer explains how he went about identifying the cheapest stock in the…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Centrica dividend could soon soar. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks a big cash pile could end up funding a bumper Centrica dividend. But that isn't enough for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Jet2 shares right now?

| Roland Head

The Jet2 share price has a track record of beating the market. Roland Head explains why he thinks this holiday…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Apple stock correction: a chance to get rich?

| James Beard

With Apple stock down 26% since the start of 2022, our writer asks whether now is the time to include…

Read more »