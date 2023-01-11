Home » Investing Articles » easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future. Should I buy the stock?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Family in protective face masks in airport

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Airline stocks have been making an exceptional recovery since crashing during the pandemic. Some airlines have even seen their share prices double. However, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares have been an exception, as they still sit below their 2020-low. So, here’s why I’ll be buying the stock.

Ascending numbers

While easyJet continues to lag behind its peers, it’s worth noting that the airline’s passenger numbers continue to recover at pace. This has seen its revenue increase, although its bottom line still lags behind by quite some margin.

MetricsFY22FY21FY19Change vs FY19
Passengers69.7m20.4m96.1m-27%
Load factor85.5%72.5%91.5%-6%
Capacity81.5m28.2m105.0m-22%
Revenue£5.77bn£1.46bn£6.39bn-10%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)-22.4p-159.0p87.8p-126%
Data source: easyJet

Nonetheless, CEO Johan Lundgren is upbeat about the FTSE 250 company’s prospects. He’s expecting revenue per seat (RPS) to rise by 20%, and load factor to hit 87% this year. This should inch the firm ever closer towards its pre-pandemic levels and profitability.

Concerns about an impending recession have caused investors to fear that demand for air travel will tick down. This has led to a lower number of domestic flights booked so far this year.

Domestic Total Seats
Data source: OAG

That being said, it’s important to note that the bulk of the company’s revenue stems from international flights, albeit short haul. Unlike domestic travel, international travel is forecasted to continue recovering in 2023, which the stock is expected to benefit from. In fact, the easyJet share price is already up 20% this year.

International Total Seats
Data source: OAG

As the likes of Wizz Air and Ryanair report no signs of slowing demand for short-haul International air travel either, I’m anticipating the orange airline to report a rosy set of figures in its Q1 update later this month.

Making easy money?

Prior to the pandemic, the group was paying a solid set of dividends annually. Unfortunately, shareholder returns have halted since, as earnings tanked and debt levels were driven higher.

easyJet Dividend History
Data source: easyJet

Nevertheless, it’s worth stating that easyJet has one of the industry’s best balance sheets. Provided the conglomerate’s top and bottom lines continue to edge upwards, analysts alike are forecasting a reinstatement of dividends as soon as later this year. This would especially be the case if the budget airline achieves profitability by then. As such, I can imagine investors seeking passive income to start buying into the stock, and sending its share price higher.

easyJet Financials
Data source: easyJet

Potential to fly higher

Apart from dividends though, the Luton-based airline also has a number of excellent long-term growth prospects. From attempting to develop a hydrogen-fuelled engine with Rolls-Royce, to industry tailwinds in which IATA forecasts passenger numbers for air travel to grow to 8bn passengers by 2040.

Additionally, the likes of Bernstein and UBS rate the stock a ‘buy,’ with an average price target of £6. This would present easyJet shares with a 50% upside from current levels. Moreover, a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.5, and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.3, indicate the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation at these levels.

easyJet isn’t renowned for its quality earnings as it averages a profit margin of less than 5%. Nevertheless, the strong upward momentum of its recovery leads me to believe that the growth stock can achieve meaningful margin expansion once it achieves profitability. After all, with fuel prices coming down, this could be possible. Therefore, I’ll be looking to buy easyJet stock once my preferred broker launches UK shares on its platform.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 reasons I just bought Vodafone shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has taken advantage of a steep fall in the price of Vodafone shares to load up for his…

Read more »