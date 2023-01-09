Home » Investing Articles » Falling stocks? No problem! Here’s how I’m boosting my passive income

Falling stocks? No problem! Here’s how I’m boosting my passive income

Jon Smith explains why stocks in the red aren’t always a bad thing, as it allows him to benefit from higher passive income.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Making money when stocks are falling isn’t easy. Sure, I can try and outperform the market by picking specific shares that could do well. Or I can make money by shorting a stock. However, there’s another way I can profit even if the market falls, thanks to passive income via dividends.

Lower share price, higher yield

To understand why a falling market isn’t always a bad thing, I need to be comfortable with the dividend yield calculation. It’s measured by dividing the share price by the annual dividend per share. Given that dividends only usually get paid a couple of times a year, the main driver day-to-day in the movement of the dividend yield is the share price fluctuation.

If the share price falls and the dividend per share hasn’t changed, the dividend yield increases. For example, with a share price of 100p and a dividend of 10p, the yield is 10%. But if the share price drops to 80p, the yield rises to 12.5%.

There are real life examples of this in the FTSE 100. The Taylor Wimpey share price has dropped by 37% over the past year. The dividend yield has jumped from 5.5% a year back to 8.32% now. BT Group shares have fallen by 27%, with the dividend yield jumping from 1.5% to 6.08%.

The dividend per share figure has influenced the yield movements as well when I look at things over a one-year period. But the key point here is that a drop in the value of the stock can give me a much more attractive dividend yield.

Higher passive income potential

As an income investor, the higher the dividend yield, the more bang I get for my buck. The amount of passive income I’ll generate will be greater than if I pick lower yielding options.

Buying these type of stocks helps me in several ways. When I add the company to my portfolio, it’ll help to increase my overall yield.

The income generated from the stock in 2023 can also help me to offset unrealised losses from negative share price movements. Let’s say that by the end of this year, my investment pot is down 5%. But if my dividend yield has been an average of 6%, I’m still up for the year.

Finally, I can reinvest the income from dividend stocks when I get paid. This helps to compound my future dividend payments, creating a snowball effect for 2024.

Being aware of stumbling blocks

This all sounds great, but I do have to remind myself of the risks. If stocks continue to fall aggressively, I could be in a significant unrealised loss that could take years before it recovers.

A company might also struggle in the current economic situation and be forced to cut the dividend. Not only would this leave me without income, but the share price would likely tumble further.

I can try and reduce the impact of both factors by splitting my money around various shares. This means I won’t be overly exposed to any one firm.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

After being battered in 2022, is now the time to buy tech stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at valuations and historical share price movements for the big tech stocks to see if…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

5 reasons I’d consider buying Diageo shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane can identify a handful of things he likes about Diageo shares. So why isn't he adding them to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Apple stock has slumped. Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple stock is currently about 30% off its highs. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a good buying opportunity…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Should investors buy ITM Power shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ITM Power shares have tanked over the last year. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a good buying opportunity…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in National Grid shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

After a year of huge turbulence in global energy markets, our writer explores the return he'd have made from buying…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

Last year FTSE 250 shares underperformed the FTSE 100 by the largest annual amount since 1986. Is the UK's mid-cap…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

The IAG share price makes a flying start to 2023! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The IAG share price is up 9% in just a handful of trading days this year. Our writer considers whether…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to boost my income

| James Beard

During these difficult times, our writer considers which shares he would include in his Stocks and Shares ISA to help…

Read more »