Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares topping my buy list right now!

2 FTSE 100 shares topping my buy list right now!

This writer’s buy list is filling up in 2023. Here are two FTSE 100 shares that have made it right to the top of his shopping list.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like most investors, I keep a buy list. That’s a literal list of stocks that I plan to buy when I have the capital ready to put to work. Here are two FTSE 100 shares that are at the top of it right now.

Innovation on sale

For much of the past decade, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) stock only seemed to go up. In January 2011, the stock was at 140p. In November 2021, the share price reached 1,500p. Today, it’s down 51% from that lofty price.

As a long-time investor in Scottish Mortgage shares, I’ve certainly been feeling the pain as they’ve lost half their value. So why am I planning to add to my holding now?

Well, as a reminder, the mission of the trust is to “identify companies and entrepreneurs building the future of our economy. Companies set to change the world“.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust portfolio

Source: Baillie Gifford

But most investors today suddenly aren’t interested in companies that might change the world in five to 10 years. This is entirely understandable given the uncertainty surrounding inflation, the global economy, and the war in Ukraine. These risks to the share price are ongoing.

But I believe that over the long term, the portfolio remains well positioned to outperform. One exciting holding is rocket pioneer SpaceX. This is a private company that I cannot buy shares of directly. But through Scottish Mortgage, I gain some exposure to SpaceX and the mega-trend of space exploration.

Boringly brilliant

With this next pick, I’m going from exciting companies set to change the world to boring and dependable. And that is Bunzl (LSE: BNZL). The company sources, consolidates, and delivers a range of everyday products to businesses. It’s been doing this since 1940.

Its products are extremely diversified across multiple sectors and geographies.

Source: Bunzl

This stock has been a quiet winner for a very long time. And it has held up well recently too.

Bunzl stock performance

Time horizonStock performance (excluding dividends)
1 year7%
5 years36%
10 years160%
15 years358%
20 years634%

Why has it performed so well for so long? Well, this is a company that has a compounding growth strategy. That has seen it grow its earnings at 10% every year for 25 years.

That level of consistency and profitability is exceptional. Moving forward, I think Bunzl is in a position to pass inflationary costs onto its customers, preserving profit margins in the process.

And it recently announced four new acquisitions, which is part of its long-term strategy of conducting bolt-on acquisitions to keep growing. I fully expect the company to use its strong balance sheet and cash flows to fund further acquisitions.

Plus, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.1%, which has increased for almost three decades! The dividend cover is normally a healthy 2.5 times or so.

Although I expect Bunzl to grow its dividend, another Covid outbreak could derail its payout. It cut its final dividend in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic, though it made this up with an additional interim dividend the following year.

Overall, I’m attracted to the stock’s defensive qualities and the potential for long-term dividend growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Could buying income stocks put me halfway towards being a millionaire by 2032?

| Christopher Ruane

Can investing regularly in income stocks help our writer increase his wealth? He thinks it may, although his plan would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Scottish Mortgage shares one year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares have endured a dismal year but long-term investors will still be nicely ahead. I think it could…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Should investors NOW load up on this cheap UK share that’s down 40%?

| Royston Wild

This UK tech share has collapsed after it warned on profits. But has the market overreacted? And is now the…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k in the FTSE 100 right now

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to top up my portfolio of FTSE 100 holdings and I can see plenty of bargains to buy,…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares to turbocharge passive income

| Ben McPoland

Dividend shares have a good track record of keeping pace with inflation. Here are two quality income stocks that I'm…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks at 52-week lows to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights three unloved UK stocks, including one with a 9% dividend yield. He reckons now could be the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d drip feed £100 a week into FTSE shares to try and retire early

| Christopher Ruane

By regularly putting money into blue-chip shares chosen from the FTSE indices, our writer thinks he might be able to…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Falling stocks? No problem! Here’s how I’m boosting my passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why stocks in the red aren't always a bad thing, as it allows him to benefit from…

Read more »