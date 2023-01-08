Home » Investing Articles » Tesla stock correction: should I follow Cathie Wood’s dip-buying spree?

Tesla stock correction: should I follow Cathie Wood’s dip-buying spree?

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should snap up Tesla stock after it lost 68% of its value in a year. Star stock-picker Cathie Wood is buying.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock slumped in 2022. The Elon Musk EV venture is down a whopping 68% over 12 months — those are some big losses.

But as most investors steer clear of the faltering firm, star stock-picker Cathie Wood continues to buy more for her Ark portfolio.

In fact, Wood appears to have bought Tesla stock five times for ARKK ETF since December 21. The largest deal was on Tuesday when she bought shares worth more than $19m, based on their closing price of $108.10 the same day. 

So should I be buying Tesla shares in the dip like Wood — the ‘best’ investor of 2020 — or should I follow the crowd?

A fall from grace

There were points during the last year when Tesla appeared to be defying the market, staying strong while growth stocks collapsed all around it.

I’m sure a part of that was due to Musk’s popular following and their belief in his growth plan. Wood has been a part of that fan club, claiming that Tesla will be in “pole position to dominate” the EV market when the transition truly gets going.

However, Tesla’s collapse eventually came. In early September, Tesla shares were priced at over $300. Today, they’re worth just over $100.

The collapses has been influenced by several factors, including Musk selling Tesla shares to finance a Twitter take-over, Tesla missing delivery targets, and concerns about margins.

Valuation

Despite this mammoth fall in the share price, Tesla still doesn’t look that cheap. The company’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (TTM) is 30.5. And it’s price-to-sales ratio (5.3) is someway above its non-US peers.

But these figures aren’t entirely illuminating, and neither is a discounted cash flow calculation. And that’s because forecasting what Tesla’s earning will look like going forward is getting difficult.

Growth is slow and margins are coming under pressure. That’s very concerning for investors and it makes the above calculations slightly meaningless.

I’m following the crowd

There are several reasons I’m not buying Tesla shares. To start with, valuing the firm is very difficult. And while it is clearly the sector leader, it’s market-cap is around 10 times greater than its fast-growing Chinese peers.

In fact, its valuation dwarfs that of any other car company, despite the share price correction, and that concerns me. For one, I find this hard to accept as I’m not convinced it will become the biggest car-producing company in the world.

Another concern is around slowing growth. The firm missed forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2022, notching 405,000 deliveries, compared with an estimated 430,000.

And with price cuts in the US and extended sales incentives in China, margins are likely to come under substantial pressure. Supply side cost inflation has already proved challenging for most EV firms, especially with the price of lithium batteries soaring.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Entering 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth

| Ben McPoland

Investing legend Warren Buffett generated over 90% of his wealth after the age of 65. Here's how I could follow…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d invest for retirement at 35, with £35 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how he'd put £5 each day aside, starting in his mid-thirties, to invest for retirement and improve…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How can I invest like Cathie Wood in 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could invest like the 'best' investor of 2020, Cathie Wood. So what would it…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether buying Berkshire Hathaway shares a year ago would have been a good investment amid a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy growth stocks for 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should increase his exposure to growth stocks after a turbulent 2022 saw billions wiped…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Market correction: stocks to buy before the bourses recover

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains his top stocks to buy in early 2023 after a challenging year for investors in which…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: I’d start hunting falling income stocks to lock in big yields

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's now searching for income stocks with considerable and sustainable yields amid a challenging economic…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares be the top pick for 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Rolls-Royce shares could be his top stock pick for the coming year having been labelled…

Read more »